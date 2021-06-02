Coronavirus in Kansas: 35.6% of state’s population is fully vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Because of Memorial Day, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment waited five days before updating the state’s coronavirus case counts and vaccine data.

Over those five days, another 10,151 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 9,175 received their second dose.

In all, 1.04 million Kansans, 35.6% of the state’s population, have finished getting their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The KDHE says the Kansas death toll linked to the coronavirus increased by four since Friday. The new death toll is 5,080.

There are 54 more Kansans hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms. The state does not track coronavirus recoveries.

Since Friday, 526 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 3,477 Kansans have tested negative.

The KDHE releases these updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday except on holidays.