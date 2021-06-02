Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 35.6% of state’s population is fully vaccinated

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Because of Memorial Day, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment waited five days before updating the state’s coronavirus case counts and vaccine data.

Over those five days, another 10,151 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 9,175 received their second dose.

In all, 1.04 million Kansans, 35.6% of the state’s population, have finished getting their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The KDHE says the Kansas death toll linked to the coronavirus increased by four since Friday. The new death toll is 5,080.

There are 54 more Kansans hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms. The state does not track coronavirus recoveries.

Since Friday, 526 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 3,477 Kansans have tested negative.

The KDHE releases these updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday except on holidays.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,246
Anderson84372
Atchison1,62590
Barber37416
Barton2,623138
Bourbon1,427
Brown1,24160
Butler7,60130
Chase274
Chautauqua268
Cherokee2,4986
Cheyenne368
Clark25144
Clay804
Cloud99860
Coffey742
Comanche169
Cowley4,001
Crawford4,759
Decatur270
Dickinson1,781180
Doniphan1,01581
Douglas8,92512
Edwards267
Elk180
Ellis3,75548
Ellsworth1,219
Finney5,719102
Ford5,767550
Franklin2,578
Geary3,46260
Gove3866
Graham265
Grant94640
Gray568
Greeley10412
Greenwood568
Hamilton210
Harper617
Harvey3,68060
Haskell420
Hodgeman213
Jackson1,412
Jefferson1,74389
Jewell213
Johnson59,208544
Kearny573
Kingman77212
Kiowa238
Labette2,75248
Lane128
Leavenworth7,264202
Lincoln26524
Linn823
Logan289
Lyon4,301
Marion1,11412
Marshall1,12760
McPherson3,30362
Meade517
Miami2,779114
Mitchell565
Montgomery3,474
Morris59012
Morton269
Nemaha1,51622
Neosho1,805
Ness3726
Norton1,206
Osage1,260
Osborne290
Ottawa552
Pawnee1,17412
Phillips715
Pottawatomie1,93497
Pratt815
Rawlins331
Reno8,565194
Republic66930
Rice1,078
Riley6,150
Rooks656
Rush433
Russell859
Saline6,29654
Scott600
Sedgwick57,376232
Seward3,872
Shawnee17,59470
Sheridan436
Sherman657
Smith274
Stafford34420
Stanton185
Stevens560
Sumner2,193
Thomas1,099106
Trego40750
Wabaunsee686
Wallace179
Washington542
Wichita217
Wilson1,018
Woodson220
Wyandotte20,642
Dundy, NE185 
Furnas, NE508 
Hitchcock, NE255 
Red Willow, NE1,211 
Beaver, OK476 
Harper, OK420 
Kay, OK5,335 
Texas, OK3,534 

Kansas County coronavirus cases updated: June 2, 2021
Weekly doses updated June 2, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

