Coronavirus in Kansas: 35 more deaths, 16.9% of Kansans vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In the past two days, another 25,809 Kansans have been given their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. It brings the total number of residents vaccinated with one dose to 491,431, or 16.9% of Kansans. Of those, 249,315 have also received a second dose.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 1,112,250 doses have been distributed in Kansas so far. That is up 91,870 since Monday.

The KDHE releases the vaccine and coronavirus updates every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

It says another 35 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,851.

Also since Monday, there have been 56 new COVID-19 hospitalizations. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

In the past two days, 778 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. The total since the pandemic began is 297,229.

The number of Kansans who have tested negative in the past two days is 4,761.