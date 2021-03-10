Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 35 more deaths, 16.9% of Kansans vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In the past two days, another 25,809 Kansans have been given their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. It brings the total number of residents vaccinated with one dose to 491,431, or 16.9% of Kansans. Of those, 249,315 have also received a second dose.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 1,112,250 doses have been distributed in Kansas so far. That is up 91,870 since Monday.

The KDHE releases the vaccine and coronavirus updates every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

It says another 35 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,851.

Also since Monday, there have been 56 new COVID-19 hospitalizations. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

In the past two days, 778 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. The total since the pandemic began is 297,229.

The number of Kansans who have tested negative in the past two days is 4,761.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,163300
Anderson820200
Atchison1,536300
Barber368100
Barton2,579600
Bourbon1,293300
Brown1,220200
Butler7,255
Chase248
Chautauqua261
Cherokee2,373400
Cheyenne356
Clark244
Clay784100
Cloud969300
Coffey714300
Comanche159
Cowley3,864700
Crawford4,559900
Decatur262
Dickinson1,699600
Doniphan954200
Douglas8,3683,510
Edwards255
Elk179
Ellis3,698600
Ellsworth1,211200
Finney5,3321,604
Ford5,612700
Franklin2,470500
Geary3,096500
Gove385
Graham251
Grant930200
Gray554100
Greeley102
Greenwood549200
Hamilton201
Harper600100
Harvey3,457800
Haskell410100
Hodgeman206
Jackson1,343200
Jefferson1,627500
Jewell201
Johnson55,08414,040
Kearny561
Kingman729200
Kiowa237
Labette2,625500
Lane124
Leavenworth6,8951,900
Lincoln256
Linn759200
Logan292
Lyon4,131700
Marion1,037300
Marshall1,0721,370
McPherson3,151800
Meade497
Miami2,648800
Mitchell559100
Montgomery3,344700
Morris561100
Morton255
Nemaha1,483200
Neosho1,765400
Ness367
Norton1,202100
Osage1,196
Osborne287100
Ottawa547100
Pawnee1,142200
Phillips707100
Pottawatomie1,778500
Pratt808200
Rawlins292
Reno8,3201,300
Republic658100
Rice1,060200
Riley4,9641,400
Rooks647100
Rush427
Russell846100
Saline6,0111,100
Scott570
Sedgwick54,19511,700
Seward3,809500
Shawnee16,5443,510
Sheridan428
Sherman614100
Smith267
Stafford333
Stanton184
Stevens547100
Sumner2,082500
Thomas1,079200
Trego401
Wabaunsee666200
Wallace173
Washington529200
Wichita215
Wilson972200
Woodson205
Wyandotte19,3753,510
Dundy, NE176 
Furnas, NE495 
Hitchcock, NE249 
Red Willow, NE1,180 
Beaver, OK450 
Harper, OK408 
Kay, OK5,107 
Texas, OK3,461 

County coronavirus cases updated: March 10, 2021
Weekly doses updated March 8, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

