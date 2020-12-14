Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Coronavirus in Kansas: 37 more deaths, 95 new hospitalizations

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Kansas increased by 4,724 over the weekend. It brings the state’s total since the pandemic began to 190,018.

Also since Friday morning, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is reporting 37 more Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19. The state’s new death toll connected to the coronavirus is 2,109.

Another 95 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms and/or complications since Friday.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

Since the pandemic began, 713,714 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is up 8,291 since Friday morning.

CountyConfirmed
Allen County483
Anderson County450
Atchison County1,063
Barber County240
Barton County1,935
Bourbon County730
Brown County914
Butler County4,360
Chase County186
Chautauqua County117
Cherokee County1,399
Cheyenne County235
Clark County171
Clay County491
Cloud County762
Coffey County401
Comanche County117
Cowley County2,080
Crawford County2,862
Decatur County220
Dickinson County937
Doniphan County589
Douglas County5,362
Edwards County198
Elk County77
Ellis County2,885
Ellsworth County917
Finney County4,559
Ford County4,914
Franklin County1,412
Geary County1,438
Gove County315
Graham County190
Grant County826
Gray County443
Greeley County89
Greenwood County316
Hamilton County173
Harper County363
Harvey County2,186
Haskell County323
Hodgeman County152
Jackson County888
Jefferson County925
Jewell County114
Johnson County33,144
Kearny County446
Kingman County484
Kiowa County126
Labette County1,328
Lane County97
Leavenworth County4,435
Lincoln County148
Linn County407
Logan County261
Lyon County3,045
Marion County531
Marshall County553
McPherson County1,894
Meade County352
Miami County1,404
Mitchell County302
Montgomery County1,526
Morris County272
Morton County175
Nemaha County1,237
Neosho County914
Ness County300
Norton County1,106
Osage County670
Osborne County125
Ottawa County342
Pawnee County852
Phillips County529
Pottawatomie County834
Pratt County608
Rawlins County223
Reno County6,293
Republic County448
Rice County631
Riley County3,227
Rooks County417
Rush County308
Russell County645
Saline County3,379
Scott County448
Sedgwick County33,554
Seward County3,131
Shawnee County9,829
Sheridan County349
Sherman County521
Smith County184
Stafford County245
Stanton County154
Stevens County441
Sumner County1,098
Thomas County797
Trego County267
Wabaunsee County352
Wallace County150
Washington County366
Wichita County177
Wilson County478
Woodson County90
Wyandotte County13,568
Dundy County, NE84
Furnas County, NE331
Hitchcock County, NE142
Red Willow County, NE802
Beaver County, OK272
Harper County, OK318
Kay County, OK2,429
Texas County, OK2,731

County list updated: Dec 14, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

