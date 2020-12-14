Coronavirus in Kansas: 37 more deaths, 95 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Kansas increased by 4,724 over the weekend. It brings the state’s total since the pandemic began to 190,018.
Also since Friday morning, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is reporting 37 more Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19. The state’s new death toll connected to the coronavirus is 2,109.
Another 95 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms and/or complications since Friday.
The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.
Since the pandemic began, 713,714 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is up 8,291 since Friday morning.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen County
|483
|Anderson County
|450
|Atchison County
|1,063
|Barber County
|240
|Barton County
|1,935
|Bourbon County
|730
|Brown County
|914
|Butler County
|4,360
|Chase County
|186
|Chautauqua County
|117
|Cherokee County
|1,399
|Cheyenne County
|235
|Clark County
|171
|Clay County
|491
|Cloud County
|762
|Coffey County
|401
|Comanche County
|117
|Cowley County
|2,080
|Crawford County
|2,862
|Decatur County
|220
|Dickinson County
|937
|Doniphan County
|589
|Douglas County
|5,362
|Edwards County
|198
|Elk County
|77
|Ellis County
|2,885
|Ellsworth County
|917
|Finney County
|4,559
|Ford County
|4,914
|Franklin County
|1,412
|Geary County
|1,438
|Gove County
|315
|Graham County
|190
|Grant County
|826
|Gray County
|443
|Greeley County
|89
|Greenwood County
|316
|Hamilton County
|173
|Harper County
|363
|Harvey County
|2,186
|Haskell County
|323
|Hodgeman County
|152
|Jackson County
|888
|Jefferson County
|925
|Jewell County
|114
|Johnson County
|33,144
|Kearny County
|446
|Kingman County
|484
|Kiowa County
|126
|Labette County
|1,328
|Lane County
|97
|Leavenworth County
|4,435
|Lincoln County
|148
|Linn County
|407
|Logan County
|261
|Lyon County
|3,045
|Marion County
|531
|Marshall County
|553
|McPherson County
|1,894
|Meade County
|352
|Miami County
|1,404
|Mitchell County
|302
|Montgomery County
|1,526
|Morris County
|272
|Morton County
|175
|Nemaha County
|1,237
|Neosho County
|914
|Ness County
|300
|Norton County
|1,106
|Osage County
|670
|Osborne County
|125
|Ottawa County
|342
|Pawnee County
|852
|Phillips County
|529
|Pottawatomie County
|834
|Pratt County
|608
|Rawlins County
|223
|Reno County
|6,293
|Republic County
|448
|Rice County
|631
|Riley County
|3,227
|Rooks County
|417
|Rush County
|308
|Russell County
|645
|Saline County
|3,379
|Scott County
|448
|Sedgwick County
|33,554
|Seward County
|3,131
|Shawnee County
|9,829
|Sheridan County
|349
|Sherman County
|521
|Smith County
|184
|Stafford County
|245
|Stanton County
|154
|Stevens County
|441
|Sumner County
|1,098
|Thomas County
|797
|Trego County
|267
|Wabaunsee County
|352
|Wallace County
|150
|Washington County
|366
|Wichita County
|177
|Wilson County
|478
|Woodson County
|90
|Wyandotte County
|13,568
|Dundy County, NE
|84
|Furnas County, NE
|331
|Hitchcock County, NE
|142
|Red Willow County, NE
|802
|Beaver County, OK
|272
|Harper County, OK
|318
|Kay County, OK
|2,429
|Texas County, OK
|2,731
County list updated: Dec 14, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health
