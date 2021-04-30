Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 4 more deaths, 620 new cases

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said there were 620 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths linked to the disease since Wednesday bringing the state’s death toll to 4,982.

The KDHE also shows 97 new hospitalizations in the past two days. It does not track recoveries.

The KDHE reports 1,909,112 total vaccines administered. Those include first and second doses.

Nearly 1,118,929 people have been vaccinated with one dose or 38.4% of Kansans.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus and vaccine updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,239
Anderson836
Atchison1,614
Barber374
Barton2,606
Bourbon1,404
Brown1,235100
Butler7,487100
Chase259
Chautauqua267
Cherokee2,470200
Cheyenne362
Clark252
Clay799100
Cloud982100
Coffey726
Comanche167
Cowley3,942
Crawford4,719
Decatur269
Dickinson1,744300
Doniphan967
Douglas8,795500
Edwards263
Elk179
Ellis3,734
Ellsworth1,221
Finney5,407
Ford5,743100
Franklin2,544400
Geary3,366
Gove386
Graham265
Grant941
Gray563
Greeley104
Greenwood556
Hamilton202
Harper616
Harvey3,613
Haskell418
Hodgeman211
Jackson1,398100
Jefferson1,710
Jewell210
Johnson57,8889,220
Kearny567
Kingman752
Kiowa238
Labette2,734
Lane126
Leavenworth7,188200
Lincoln263
Linn810
Logan289
Lyon4,261200
Marion1,095
Marshall1,084100
McPherson3,256200
Meade513
Miami2,741100
Mitchell561
Montgomery3,449
Morris581
Morton255
Nemaha1,510
Neosho1,800
Ness371
Norton1,205
Osage1,232100
Osborne289
Ottawa551
Pawnee1,165
Phillips713100
Pottawatomie1,886100
Pratt814100
Rawlins300
Reno8,490600
Republic661100
Rice1,074
Riley6,002
Rooks654
Rush431
Russell858
Saline6,216200
Scott585
Sedgwick56,13215,440
Seward3,858
Shawnee17,380300
Sheridan432
Sherman633
Smith270
Stafford339
Stanton184
Stevens558
Sumner2,158200
Thomas1,096100
Trego406
Wabaunsee679
Wallace178
Washington533
Wichita216
Wilson1,006
Woodson216
Wyandotte20,2339,380
Dundy, NE178 
Furnas, NE504 
Hitchcock, NE253 
Red Willow, NE1,207 
Beaver, OK474 
Harper, OK420 
Kay, OK5,305 
Texas, OK3,506 

County coronavirus cases updated: April 30, 2021
Weekly doses updated April 26, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

