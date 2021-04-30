Coronavirus in Kansas: 4 more deaths, 620 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said there were 620 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths linked to the disease since Wednesday bringing the state’s death toll to 4,982.

The KDHE also shows 97 new hospitalizations in the past two days. It does not track recoveries.

The KDHE reports 1,909,112 total vaccines administered. Those include first and second doses.

Nearly 1,118,929 people have been vaccinated with one dose or 38.4% of Kansans.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus and vaccine updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.