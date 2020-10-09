Coronavirus in Kansas: 40 more deaths, 1,633 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus is up 1,633 since Wednesday. This brings the Kansas total since the pandemic began to 65,807.

The number of Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 is 763, an increase of 40 since the last update two days ago.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

Since Wednesday, Kansas hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 are up 64.

The number of Kansans who have tested negative for the coronavirus since the pandemic began is 494,382, up 8,936 since Wednesday.

Sedgwick County reported 10 new deaths.

County Confirmed Allen 79 Anderson 90 Atchison 355 Barber 20 Barton 557 Bourbon 226 Brown 167 Butler 1,112 Chase 85 Chautauqua 25 Cherokee 568 Cheyenne 83 Clark 57 Clay 58 Cloud 86 Coffey 136 Comanche 18 Cowley 436 Crawford 1,223 Decatur 38 Dickinson 244 Doniphan 140 Douglas 2,423 Edwards 56 Elk 11 Ellis 1,178 Ellsworth 124 Finney 2,214 Ford 3,094 Franklin 444 Geary 470 Gove 60 Graham 43 Grant 310 Gray 143 Greeley 23 Greenwood 54 Hamilton 50 Harper 121 Harvey 427 Haskell 144 Hodgeman 30 Jackson 273 Jefferson 222 Jewell 19 Johnson 12,620 Kearny 110 Kingman 109 Kiowa 32 Labette 278 Lane 16 Leavenworth 2,386 Lincoln 15 Linn 94 Logan 45 Lyon 1,079 Marion 121 Marshall 50 McPherson 281 Meade 151 Miami 452 Mitchell 53 Montgomery 538 Morris 47 Morton 27 Nemaha 179 Neosho 184 Ness 105 Norton 130 Osage 124 Osborne 14 Ottawa 91 Pawnee 401 Phillips 143 Pottawatomie 316 Pratt 84 Rawlins 70 Reno 1,387 Republic 55 Rice 97 Riley 1,534 Rooks 123 Rush 81 Russell 128 Saline 845 Scott 127 Sedgwick 9,839 Seward 1,705 Shawnee 3,020 Sheridan 63 Sherman 107 Smith 13 Stafford 67 Stanton 76 Stevens 169 Sumner 227 Thomas 190 Trego 45 Wabaunsee 74 Wallace 20 Washington 26 Wichita 8 Wilson 81 Woodson 25 Wyandotte 7,594 Dundy County, NE 15 Furnas County, NE 56 Hitchcock County, NE 14 Red Willow County, NE 88 Beaver County, OK 71 Harper County, OK 36 Kay County, OK 734 Texas County, OK 1,656

County list updated: Oct 9, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

