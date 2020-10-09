Coronavirus in Kansas: 40 more deaths, 1,633 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus is up 1,633 since Wednesday. This brings the Kansas total since the pandemic began to 65,807.
The number of Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 is 763, an increase of 40 since the last update two days ago.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.
Since Wednesday, Kansas hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 are up 64.
The number of Kansans who have tested negative for the coronavirus since the pandemic began is 494,382, up 8,936 since Wednesday.
Sedgwick County reported 10 new deaths.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|79
|Anderson
|90
|Atchison
|355
|Barber
|20
|Barton
|557
|Bourbon
|226
|Brown
|167
|Butler
|1,112
|Chase
|85
|Chautauqua
|25
|Cherokee
|568
|Cheyenne
|83
|Clark
|57
|Clay
|58
|Cloud
|86
|Coffey
|136
|Comanche
|18
|Cowley
|436
|Crawford
|1,223
|Decatur
|38
|Dickinson
|244
|Doniphan
|140
|Douglas
|2,423
|Edwards
|56
|Elk
|11
|Ellis
|1,178
|Ellsworth
|124
|Finney
|2,214
|Ford
|3,094
|Franklin
|444
|Geary
|470
|Gove
|60
|Graham
|43
|Grant
|310
|Gray
|143
|Greeley
|23
|Greenwood
|54
|Hamilton
|50
|Harper
|121
|Harvey
|427
|Haskell
|144
|Hodgeman
|30
|Jackson
|273
|Jefferson
|222
|Jewell
|19
|Johnson
|12,620
|Kearny
|110
|Kingman
|109
|Kiowa
|32
|Labette
|278
|Lane
|16
|Leavenworth
|2,386
|Lincoln
|15
|Linn
|94
|Logan
|45
|Lyon
|1,079
|Marion
|121
|Marshall
|50
|McPherson
|281
|Meade
|151
|Miami
|452
|Mitchell
|53
|Montgomery
|538
|Morris
|47
|Morton
|27
|Nemaha
|179
|Neosho
|184
|Ness
|105
|Norton
|130
|Osage
|124
|Osborne
|14
|Ottawa
|91
|Pawnee
|401
|Phillips
|143
|Pottawatomie
|316
|Pratt
|84
|Rawlins
|70
|Reno
|1,387
|Republic
|55
|Rice
|97
|Riley
|1,534
|Rooks
|123
|Rush
|81
|Russell
|128
|Saline
|845
|Scott
|127
|Sedgwick
|9,839
|Seward
|1,705
|Shawnee
|3,020
|Sheridan
|63
|Sherman
|107
|Smith
|13
|Stafford
|67
|Stanton
|76
|Stevens
|169
|Sumner
|227
|Thomas
|190
|Trego
|45
|Wabaunsee
|74
|Wallace
|20
|Washington
|26
|Wichita
|8
|Wilson
|81
|Woodson
|25
|Wyandotte
|7,594
|Dundy County, NE
|15
|Furnas County, NE
|56
|Hitchcock County, NE
|14
|Red Willow County, NE
|88
|Beaver County, OK
|71
|Harper County, OK
|36
|Kay County, OK
|734
|Texas County, OK
|1,656
County list updated: Oct 9, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
