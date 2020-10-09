Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Coronavirus in Kansas: 40 more deaths, 1,633 new cases

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus is up 1,633 since Wednesday. This brings the Kansas total since the pandemic began to 65,807.

The number of Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 is 763, an increase of 40 since the last update two days ago.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

Since Wednesday, Kansas hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 are up 64.

The number of Kansans who have tested negative for the coronavirus since the pandemic began is 494,382, up 8,936 since Wednesday.

Sedgwick County reported 10 new deaths.

CountyConfirmed
Allen79
Anderson90
Atchison355
Barber20
Barton557
Bourbon226
Brown167
Butler1,112
Chase85
Chautauqua25
Cherokee568
Cheyenne83
Clark57
Clay58
Cloud86
Coffey136
Comanche18
Cowley436
Crawford1,223
Decatur38
Dickinson244
Doniphan140
Douglas2,423
Edwards56
Elk11
Ellis1,178
Ellsworth124
Finney2,214
Ford3,094
Franklin444
Geary470
Gove60
Graham43
Grant310
Gray143
Greeley23
Greenwood54
Hamilton50
Harper121
Harvey427
Haskell144
Hodgeman30
Jackson273
Jefferson222
Jewell19
Johnson12,620
Kearny110
Kingman109
Kiowa32
Labette278
Lane16
Leavenworth2,386
Lincoln15
Linn94
Logan45
Lyon1,079
Marion121
Marshall50
McPherson281
Meade151
Miami452
Mitchell53
Montgomery538
Morris47
Morton27
Nemaha179
Neosho184
Ness105
Norton130
Osage124
Osborne14
Ottawa91
Pawnee401
Phillips143
Pottawatomie316
Pratt84
Rawlins70
Reno1,387
Republic55
Rice97
Riley1,534
Rooks123
Rush81
Russell128
Saline845
Scott127
Sedgwick9,839
Seward1,705
Shawnee3,020
Sheridan63
Sherman107
Smith13
Stafford67
Stanton76
Stevens169
Sumner227
Thomas190
Trego45
Wabaunsee74
Wallace20
Washington26
Wichita8
Wilson81
Woodson25
Wyandotte7,594
Dundy County, NE15
Furnas County, NE56
Hitchcock County, NE14
Red Willow County, NE88
Beaver County, OK71
Harper County, OK36
Kay County, OK734
Texas County, OK1,656

County list updated: Oct 9, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

