Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 40% of state has at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say another 8,165 Kansans got a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since Friday. It brings Kansas to 40.2% of the population being armed with at least one dose.

The number of Kansans who have completed their vaccinations jumped by 9,089, bringing the state to 33.5%, up from 33.1% on Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment releases the vaccination and coronavirus case updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The KDHE says 2 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. The state’s death toll is 5,040. There have been 22 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Friday. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Also over the weekend, 368 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, while 2,449 tested negative.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,245
Anderson837
Atchison1,63350
Barber3746
Barton2,615222
Bourbon1,417
Brown1,239110
Butler7,56260
Chase270
Chautauqua267
Cherokee2,48612
Cheyenne36230
Clark25222
Clay80318
Cloud985
Coffey73680
Comanche169
Cowley3,982222
Crawford4,735102
Decatur267
Dickinson1,776
Doniphan970
Douglas8,881
Edwards267
Elk179
Ellis3,747174
Ellsworth1,22230
Finney5,429318
Ford5,763204
Franklin2,563
Geary3,422
Gove386
Graham26524
Grant944
Gray565
Greeley104
Greenwood559
Hamilton202
Harper617
Harvey3,65060
Haskell419
Hodgeman2126
Jackson1,40724
Jefferson1,73510
Jewell2116
Johnson58,676618
Kearny572
Kingman76330
Kiowa238
Labette2,74348
Lane128
Leavenworth7,237202
Lincoln263
Linn821
Logan289
Lyon4,287
Marion1,10866
Marshall1,094
McPherson3,27760
Meade51518
Miami2,761150
Mitchell562
Montgomery3,465
Morris58630
Morton263
Nemaha1,513104
Neosho1,806
Ness37224
Norton1,20712
Osage1,250
Osborne290
Ottawa549
Pawnee1,168
Phillips714
Pottawatomie1,90112
Pratt815146
Rawlins300
Reno8,542410
Republic661
Rice1,076
Riley6,06272
Rooks65612
Rush431
Russell86012
Saline6,27218
Scott593
Sedgwick56,838205
Seward3,868102
Shawnee17,5181,410
Sheridan43512
Sherman64078
Smith270
Stafford343
Stanton185106
Stevens558
Sumner2,173
Thomas1,09872
Trego406
Wabaunsee682
Wallace179
Washington53340
Wichita216
Wilson1,012
Woodson218
Wyandotte20,484
Dundy, NE185 
Furnas, NE508 
Hitchcock, NE255 
Red Willow, NE1,210 
Beaver, OK474 
Harper, OK420 
Kay, OK5,320 
Texas, OK3,519 

County coronavirus cases updated: May 17, 2021
Weekly doses updated May 17, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories