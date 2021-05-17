Coronavirus in Kansas: 40% of state has at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say another 8,165 Kansans got a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since Friday. It brings Kansas to 40.2% of the population being armed with at least one dose.
The number of Kansans who have completed their vaccinations jumped by 9,089, bringing the state to 33.5%, up from 33.1% on Friday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment releases the vaccination and coronavirus case updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The KDHE says 2 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. The state’s death toll is 5,040. There have been 22 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Friday. The KDHE does not track recoveries.
Also over the weekend, 368 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, while 2,449 tested negative.
|County
|Confirmed
|Weekly Doses
|Allen
|1,245
|Anderson
|837
|Atchison
|1,633
|50
|Barber
|374
|6
|Barton
|2,615
|222
|Bourbon
|1,417
|Brown
|1,239
|110
|Butler
|7,562
|60
|Chase
|270
|Chautauqua
|267
|Cherokee
|2,486
|12
|Cheyenne
|362
|30
|Clark
|252
|22
|Clay
|803
|18
|Cloud
|985
|Coffey
|736
|80
|Comanche
|169
|Cowley
|3,982
|222
|Crawford
|4,735
|102
|Decatur
|267
|Dickinson
|1,776
|Doniphan
|970
|Douglas
|8,881
|Edwards
|267
|Elk
|179
|Ellis
|3,747
|174
|Ellsworth
|1,222
|30
|Finney
|5,429
|318
|Ford
|5,763
|204
|Franklin
|2,563
|Geary
|3,422
|Gove
|386
|Graham
|265
|24
|Grant
|944
|Gray
|565
|Greeley
|104
|Greenwood
|559
|Hamilton
|202
|Harper
|617
|Harvey
|3,650
|60
|Haskell
|419
|Hodgeman
|212
|6
|Jackson
|1,407
|24
|Jefferson
|1,735
|10
|Jewell
|211
|6
|Johnson
|58,676
|618
|Kearny
|572
|Kingman
|763
|30
|Kiowa
|238
|Labette
|2,743
|48
|Lane
|128
|Leavenworth
|7,237
|202
|Lincoln
|263
|Linn
|821
|Logan
|289
|Lyon
|4,287
|Marion
|1,108
|66
|Marshall
|1,094
|McPherson
|3,277
|60
|Meade
|515
|18
|Miami
|2,761
|150
|Mitchell
|562
|Montgomery
|3,465
|Morris
|586
|30
|Morton
|263
|Nemaha
|1,513
|104
|Neosho
|1,806
|Ness
|372
|24
|Norton
|1,207
|12
|Osage
|1,250
|Osborne
|290
|Ottawa
|549
|Pawnee
|1,168
|Phillips
|714
|Pottawatomie
|1,901
|12
|Pratt
|815
|146
|Rawlins
|300
|Reno
|8,542
|410
|Republic
|661
|Rice
|1,076
|Riley
|6,062
|72
|Rooks
|656
|12
|Rush
|431
|Russell
|860
|12
|Saline
|6,272
|18
|Scott
|593
|Sedgwick
|56,838
|205
|Seward
|3,868
|102
|Shawnee
|17,518
|1,410
|Sheridan
|435
|12
|Sherman
|640
|78
|Smith
|270
|Stafford
|343
|Stanton
|185
|106
|Stevens
|558
|Sumner
|2,173
|Thomas
|1,098
|72
|Trego
|406
|Wabaunsee
|682
|Wallace
|179
|Washington
|533
|40
|Wichita
|216
|Wilson
|1,012
|Woodson
|218
|Wyandotte
|20,484
|Dundy, NE
|185
|Furnas, NE
|508
|Hitchcock, NE
|255
|Red Willow, NE
|1,210
|Beaver, OK
|474
|Harper, OK
|420
|Kay, OK
|5,320
|Texas, OK
|3,519
County coronavirus cases updated: May 17, 2021
Weekly doses updated May 17, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health