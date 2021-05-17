Coronavirus in Kansas: 40% of state has at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say another 8,165 Kansans got a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since Friday. It brings Kansas to 40.2% of the population being armed with at least one dose.

The number of Kansans who have completed their vaccinations jumped by 9,089, bringing the state to 33.5%, up from 33.1% on Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment releases the vaccination and coronavirus case updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The KDHE says 2 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. The state’s death toll is 5,040. There have been 22 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Friday. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Also over the weekend, 368 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, while 2,449 tested negative.