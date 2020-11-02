Coronavirus in Kansas: 4,046 new cases, 17 more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 4,046 new cases since Friday.

The total number of positive cases since the pandemic began is at 89,227.

The number of Kansas deaths associated with COVID-19 is 1,046 up 17 since Friday. Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 are up 61.

In all, 566,040 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

County Confirmed Allen County 128 Anderson County 231 Atchison County 507 Barber County 88 Barton County 821 Bourbon County 315 Brown County 272 Butler County 1,658 Chase County 102 Chautauqua County 32 Cherokee County 734 Cheyenne County 141 Clark County 75 Clay County 131 Cloud County 201 Coffey County 184 Comanche County 23 Cowley County 608 Crawford County 1,546 Decatur County 146 Dickinson County 375 Doniphan County 219 Douglas County 2,880 Edwards County 84 Elk County 16 Ellis County 1,479 Ellsworth County 409 Finney County 2,912 Ford County 3,548 Franklin County 621 Geary County 597 Gove County 211 Graham County 61 Grant County 447 Gray County 214 Greeley County 48 Greenwood County 95 Hamilton County 72 Harper County 172 Harvey County 744 Haskell County 181 Hodgeman County 50 Jackson County 360 Jefferson County 310 Jewell County 31 Johnson County 16,522 Kearny County 164 Kingman County 162 Kiowa County 67 Labette County 426 Lane County 34 Leavenworth County 2,736 Lincoln County 24 Linn County 138 Logan County 133 Lyon County 1,343 Marion County 193 Marshall County 101 McPherson County 470 Meade County 172 Miami County 603 Mitchell County 62 Montgomery County 736 Morris County 81 Morton County 65 Nemaha County 386 Neosho County 289 Ness County 159 Norton County 708 Osage County 182 Osborne County 41 Ottawa County 129 Pawnee County 440 Phillips County 222 Pottawatomie County 420 Pratt County 162 Rawlins County 126 Reno County 2,454 Republic County 91 Rice County 171 Riley County 1,752 Rooks County 171 Rush County 110 Russell County 213 Saline County 1,198 Scott County 182 Sedgwick County 14,189 Seward County 2,055 Shawnee County 3,947 Sheridan County 215 Sherman County 257 Smith County 34 Stafford County 100 Stanton County 106 Stevens County 238 Sumner County 368 Thomas County 375 Trego County 111 Wabaunsee County 100 Wallace County 82 Washington County 60 Wichita County 62 Wilson County 127 Woodson County 38 Wyandotte County 8,846 Dundy County, NE 29 Furnas County, NE 112 Hitchcock County, NE 53 Red Willow County, NE 284 Beaver County, OK 101 Harper County, OK 79 Kay County, OK 924 Texas County, OK 1,856

County list updated: Nov 2, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Department of Health and Environment

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services

Oklahoma State Department of Health

