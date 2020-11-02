Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Coronavirus in Kansas: 4,046 new cases, 17 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 4,046 new cases since Friday.

The total number of positive cases since the pandemic began is at 89,227.

The number of Kansas deaths associated with COVID-19 is 1,046 up 17 since Friday. Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 are up 61.

In all, 566,040 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

CountyConfirmed
Allen County128
Anderson County231
Atchison County507
Barber County88
Barton County821
Bourbon County315
Brown County272
Butler County1,658
Chase County102
Chautauqua County32
Cherokee County734
Cheyenne County141
Clark County75
Clay County131
Cloud County201
Coffey County184
Comanche County23
Cowley County608
Crawford County1,546
Decatur County146
Dickinson County375
Doniphan County219
Douglas County2,880
Edwards County84
Elk County16
Ellis County1,479
Ellsworth County409
Finney County2,912
Ford County3,548
Franklin County621
Geary County597
Gove County211
Graham County61
Grant County447
Gray County214
Greeley County48
Greenwood County95
Hamilton County72
Harper County172
Harvey County744
Haskell County181
Hodgeman County50
Jackson County360
Jefferson County310
Jewell County31
Johnson County16,522
Kearny County164
Kingman County162
Kiowa County67
Labette County426
Lane County34
Leavenworth County2,736
Lincoln County24
Linn County138
Logan County133
Lyon County1,343
Marion County193
Marshall County101
McPherson County470
Meade County172
Miami County603
Mitchell County62
Montgomery County736
Morris County81
Morton County65
Nemaha County386
Neosho County289
Ness County159
Norton County708
Osage County182
Osborne County41
Ottawa County129
Pawnee County440
Phillips County222
Pottawatomie County420
Pratt County162
Rawlins County126
Reno County2,454
Republic County91
Rice County171
Riley County1,752
Rooks County171
Rush County110
Russell County213
Saline County1,198
Scott County182
Sedgwick County14,189
Seward County2,055
Shawnee County3,947
Sheridan County215
Sherman County257
Smith County34
Stafford County100
Stanton County106
Stevens County238
Sumner County368
Thomas County375
Trego County111
Wabaunsee County100
Wallace County82
Washington County60
Wichita County62
Wilson County127
Woodson County38
Wyandotte County8,846
Dundy County, NE29
Furnas County, NE112
Hitchcock County, NE53
Red Willow County, NE284
Beaver County, OK101
Harper County, OK79
Kay County, OK924
Texas County, OK1,856

County list updated: Nov 2, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

