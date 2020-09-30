Coronavirus in Kansas: 41 more deaths, 1,120 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 678, an increase of 41 since Monday.
The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has gone up 1,120 in the past two days. It brings the total number of positive cases in Kansas, since the pandemic began, to 59,749.
The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus.
Since Monday, 65 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
The number of Kansans who have tested negative for the coronavirus is 461,701, an increase of 6,421 since Monday.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|61
|Anderson
|80
|Atchison
|308
|Barber
|9
|Barton
|461
|Bourbon
|178
|Brown
|137
|Butler
|985
|Chase
|82
|Chautauqua
|19
|Cherokee
|511
|Cheyenne
|68
|Clark
|52
|Clay
|52
|Cloud
|71
|Coffey
|124
|Comanche
|12
|Cowley
|401
|Crawford
|1,098
|Decatur
|25
|Dickinson
|208
|Doniphan
|114
|Douglas
|2,241
|Edwards
|51
|Elk
|6
|Ellis
|1,026
|Ellsworth
|58
|Finney
|2,066
|Ford
|2,902
|Franklin
|393
|Geary
|427
|Gove
|37
|Graham
|35
|Grant
|274
|Gray
|127
|Greeley
|9
|Greenwood
|49
|Hamilton
|46
|Harper
|120
|Harvey
|361
|Haskell
|126
|Hodgeman
|24
|Jackson
|246
|Jefferson
|196
|Jewell
|17
|Johnson
|11,575
|Kearny
|100
|Kingman
|100
|Kiowa
|28
|Labette
|246
|Lane
|14
|Leavenworth
|2,258
|Lincoln
|14
|Linn
|83
|Logan
|29
|Lyon
|1,032
|Marion
|102
|Marshall
|30
|McPherson
|256
|Meade
|136
|Miami
|412
|Mitchell
|46
|Montgomery
|435
|Morris
|41
|Morton
|17
|Nemaha
|128
|Neosho
|155
|Ness
|92
|Norton
|35
|Osage
|114
|Osborne
|11
|Ottawa
|58
|Pawnee
|385
|Phillips
|122
|Pottawatomie
|278
|Pratt
|74
|Rawlins
|44
|Reno
|1,155
|Republic
|49
|Rice
|84
|Riley
|1,422
|Rooks
|99
|Rush
|66
|Russell
|97
|Saline
|744
|Scott
|105
|Sedgwick
|9,102
|Seward
|1,571
|Shawnee
|2,804
|Sheridan
|28
|Sherman
|42
|Smith
|8
|Stafford
|59
|Stanton
|67
|Stevens
|138
|Sumner
|208
|Thomas
|152
|Trego
|38
|Wabaunsee
|72
|Wallace
|19
|Washington
|22
|Wichita
|5
|Wilson
|64
|Woodson
|23
|Wyandotte
|7,163
|Dundy County, NE
|12
|Furnas County, NE
|40
|Hitchcock County, NE
|5
|Red Willow County, NE
|40
|Beaver County, OK
|60
|Harper County, OK
|29
|Kay County, OK
|637
|Texas County, OK
|1,563
County list updated: Sept 30, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
LATEST STORIES:
- Governor: Electric transmission line project will provide nearly 1,000 new jobs in Kansas
- Coronavirus in Kansas: 41 more deaths, 1,120 new cases
- Severe lice infestation linked to girl’s death; parents charged
- Deadline nears: How to submit your claim in Apple’s $500M iPhone slowdown settlement
- Undefeated Kansas City Chiefs look ahead to matchup with New England Patriots