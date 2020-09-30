Coronavirus in Kansas: 41 more deaths, 1,120 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 678, an increase of 41 since Monday.

The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has gone up 1,120 in the past two days. It brings the total number of positive cases in Kansas, since the pandemic began, to 59,749.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus.

Since Monday, 65 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The number of Kansans who have tested negative for the coronavirus is 461,701, an increase of 6,421 since Monday.

County Confirmed Allen 61 Anderson 80 Atchison 308 Barber 9 Barton 461 Bourbon 178 Brown 137 Butler 985 Chase 82 Chautauqua 19 Cherokee 511 Cheyenne 68 Clark 52 Clay 52 Cloud 71 Coffey 124 Comanche 12 Cowley 401 Crawford 1,098 Decatur 25 Dickinson 208 Doniphan 114 Douglas 2,241 Edwards 51 Elk 6 Ellis 1,026 Ellsworth 58 Finney 2,066 Ford 2,902 Franklin 393 Geary 427 Gove 37 Graham 35 Grant 274 Gray 127 Greeley 9 Greenwood 49 Hamilton 46 Harper 120 Harvey 361 Haskell 126 Hodgeman 24 Jackson 246 Jefferson 196 Jewell 17 Johnson 11,575 Kearny 100 Kingman 100 Kiowa 28 Labette 246 Lane 14 Leavenworth 2,258 Lincoln 14 Linn 83 Logan 29 Lyon 1,032 Marion 102 Marshall 30 McPherson 256 Meade 136 Miami 412 Mitchell 46 Montgomery 435 Morris 41 Morton 17 Nemaha 128 Neosho 155 Ness 92 Norton 35 Osage 114 Osborne 11 Ottawa 58 Pawnee 385 Phillips 122 Pottawatomie 278 Pratt 74 Rawlins 44 Reno 1,155 Republic 49 Rice 84 Riley 1,422 Rooks 99 Rush 66 Russell 97 Saline 744 Scott 105 Sedgwick 9,102 Seward 1,571 Shawnee 2,804 Sheridan 28 Sherman 42 Smith 8 Stafford 59 Stanton 67 Stevens 138 Sumner 208 Thomas 152 Trego 38 Wabaunsee 72 Wallace 19 Washington 22 Wichita 5 Wilson 64 Woodson 23 Wyandotte 7,163 Dundy County, NE 12 Furnas County, NE 40 Hitchcock County, NE 5 Red Willow County, NE 40 Beaver County, OK 60 Harper County, OK 29 Kay County, OK 637 Texas County, OK 1,563

County list updated: Sept 30, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

