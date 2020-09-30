Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Coronavirus in Kansas: 41 more deaths, 1,120 new cases

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 678, an increase of 41 since Monday.

The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has gone up 1,120 in the past two days. It brings the total number of positive cases in Kansas, since the pandemic began, to 59,749.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus.

Since Monday, 65 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The number of Kansans who have tested negative for the coronavirus is 461,701, an increase of 6,421 since Monday.

CountyConfirmed
Allen61
Anderson80
Atchison308
Barber9
Barton461
Bourbon178
Brown137
Butler985
Chase82
Chautauqua19
Cherokee511
Cheyenne68
Clark52
Clay52
Cloud71
Coffey124
Comanche12
Cowley401
Crawford1,098
Decatur25
Dickinson208
Doniphan114
Douglas2,241
Edwards51
Elk6
Ellis1,026
Ellsworth58
Finney2,066
Ford2,902
Franklin393
Geary427
Gove37
Graham35
Grant274
Gray127
Greeley9
Greenwood49
Hamilton46
Harper120
Harvey361
Haskell126
Hodgeman24
Jackson246
Jefferson196
Jewell17
Johnson11,575
Kearny100
Kingman100
Kiowa28
Labette246
Lane14
Leavenworth2,258
Lincoln14
Linn83
Logan29
Lyon1,032
Marion102
Marshall30
McPherson256
Meade136
Miami412
Mitchell46
Montgomery435
Morris41
Morton17
Nemaha128
Neosho155
Ness92
Norton35
Osage114
Osborne11
Ottawa58
Pawnee385
Phillips122
Pottawatomie278
Pratt74
Rawlins44
Reno1,155
Republic49
Rice84
Riley1,422
Rooks99
Rush66
Russell97
Saline744
Scott105
Sedgwick9,102
Seward1,571
Shawnee2,804
Sheridan28
Sherman42
Smith8
Stafford59
Stanton67
Stevens138
Sumner208
Thomas152
Trego38
Wabaunsee72
Wallace19
Washington22
Wichita5
Wilson64
Woodson23
Wyandotte7,163
Dundy County, NE12
Furnas County, NE40
Hitchcock County, NE5
Red Willow County, NE40
Beaver County, OK60
Harper County, OK29
Kay County, OK637
Texas County, OK1,563

County list updated: Sept 30, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories