Coronavirus in Kansas: 41 more deaths, 2,988 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas health experts say the number of positive cases of the coronavirus in the state increased by 2,988 since Monday. It brings the total in Kansas to 92,215 since the pandemic began.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports 41 more deaths linked to COVID-19 since Monday. The statewide death toll is now 1,087.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Kansas are up by 91 in the past two days.
The KDHE releases its updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.
The number of Kansans who have tested negative for the coronavirus is 571,465, up 5,425 since Monday.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen County
|128
|Anderson County
|231
|Atchison County
|507
|Barber County
|88
|Barton County
|821
|Bourbon County
|315
|Brown County
|272
|Butler County
|1,658
|Chase County
|102
|Chautauqua County
|32
|Cherokee County
|734
|Cheyenne County
|141
|Clark County
|75
|Clay County
|131
|Cloud County
|201
|Coffey County
|184
|Comanche County
|23
|Cowley County
|608
|Crawford County
|1,546
|Decatur County
|146
|Dickinson County
|375
|Doniphan County
|219
|Douglas County
|2,880
|Edwards County
|84
|Elk County
|16
|Ellis County
|1,479
|Ellsworth County
|409
|Finney County
|2,912
|Ford County
|3,548
|Franklin County
|621
|Geary County
|597
|Gove County
|211
|Graham County
|61
|Grant County
|447
|Gray County
|214
|Greeley County
|48
|Greenwood County
|95
|Hamilton County
|72
|Harper County
|172
|Harvey County
|744
|Haskell County
|181
|Hodgeman County
|50
|Jackson County
|360
|Jefferson County
|310
|Jewell County
|31
|Johnson County
|16,522
|Kearny County
|164
|Kingman County
|162
|Kiowa County
|67
|Labette County
|426
|Lane County
|34
|Leavenworth County
|2,736
|Lincoln County
|24
|Linn County
|138
|Logan County
|133
|Lyon County
|1,343
|Marion County
|193
|Marshall County
|101
|McPherson County
|470
|Meade County
|172
|Miami County
|603
|Mitchell County
|62
|Montgomery County
|736
|Morris County
|81
|Morton County
|65
|Nemaha County
|386
|Neosho County
|289
|Ness County
|159
|Norton County
|708
|Osage County
|182
|Osborne County
|41
|Ottawa County
|129
|Pawnee County
|440
|Phillips County
|222
|Pottawatomie County
|420
|Pratt County
|162
|Rawlins County
|126
|Reno County
|2,454
|Republic County
|91
|Rice County
|171
|Riley County
|1,752
|Rooks County
|171
|Rush County
|110
|Russell County
|213
|Saline County
|1,198
|Scott County
|182
|Sedgwick County
|14,189
|Seward County
|2,055
|Shawnee County
|3,947
|Sheridan County
|215
|Sherman County
|257
|Smith County
|34
|Stafford County
|100
|Stanton County
|106
|Stevens County
|238
|Sumner County
|368
|Thomas County
|375
|Trego County
|111
|Wabaunsee County
|100
|Wallace County
|82
|Washington County
|60
|Wichita County
|62
|Wilson County
|127
|Woodson County
|38
|Wyandotte County
|8,846
|Dundy County, NE
|29
|Furnas County, NE
|112
|Hitchcock County, NE
|53
|Red Willow County, NE
|284
|Beaver County, OK
|101
|Harper County, OK
|79
|Kay County, OK
|924
|Texas County, OK
|1,856
County list updated: Nov 2, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health
LATEST STORIES:
- Coronavirus in Kansas: 41 more deaths, 2,988 new cases
- Joe Biden earns most votes ever cast for US presidential candidate
- Here is how Trump and Biden could still tie in the Electoral College
- Coronavirus cluster confirmed at Newton High School
- Voters in Nevada, Arizona and Georgia may be looking to ‘cure’ their rejected ballots. Here’s what that looks like