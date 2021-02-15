Coronavirus in Kansas: 42 more deaths, 10% of Kansans vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas is now reporting that 10% of Kansans have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Since Friday, another 18,296 people got vaccinated, bringing the state’s total to 291,724 people who have received at least a first dose.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also updated its coronavirus case numbers. Over the weekend, another 1,348 new cases were reported, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 287,450.

Deaths linked to COVID-19 increased by 42, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,406.

The KDHE says another 36 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. The state does not track recoveries.

Since Friday, another 5,295 Kansans got negative coronavirus test results.

Check the charts below to see how many people have tested positive in your county and to see how many vaccine doses your county received this week.