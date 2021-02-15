Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 42 more deaths, 10% of Kansans vaccinated

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas is now reporting that 10% of Kansans have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Since Friday, another 18,296 people got vaccinated, bringing the state’s total to 291,724 people who have received at least a first dose.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also updated its coronavirus case numbers. Over the weekend, another 1,348 new cases were reported, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 287,450.

Deaths linked to COVID-19 increased by 42, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,406.

The KDHE says another 36 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. The state does not track recoveries.

Since Friday, another 5,295 Kansans got negative coronavirus test results.

Check the charts below to see how many people have tested positive in your county and to see how many vaccine doses your county received this week.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,063200
Anderson798100
Atchison1,502300
Barber365100
Barton2,545500
Bourbon1,258200
Brown1,189200
Butler7,0581,300
Chase236100
Chautauqua250100
Cherokee2,316300
Cheyenne343100
Clark233100
Clay770100
Cloud959100
Coffey691100
Comanche153100
Cowley3,737600
Crawford4,428700
Decatur258100
Dickinson1,670300
Doniphan925200
Douglas8,1121,950
Edwards244100
Elk167100
Ellis3,604400
Ellsworth1,202400
Finney5,293800
Ford5,526700
Franklin2,396400
Geary2,907500
Gove374100
Graham246100
Grant921100
Gray550100
Greeley101
Greenwood543100
Hamilton199
Harper592100
Harvey3,336600
Haskell406100
Hodgeman192100
Jackson1,316200
Jefferson1,590300
Jewell192100
Johnson52,1994,875
Kearny552100
Kingman714100
Kiowa236100
Labette2,545400
Lane124100
Leavenworth6,6011,400
Lincoln253100
Linn741200
Logan290100
Lyon3,985700
Marion999200
Marshall1,050200
McPherson3,040500
Meade483100
Miami2,568400
Mitchell555100
Montgomery3,193700
Morris541100
Morton239100
Nemaha1,451200
Neosho1,689300
Ness361100
Norton1,196300
Osage1,164300
Osborne282100
Ottawa547100
Pawnee1,130300
Phillips679100
Pottawatomie1,642400
Pratt794200
Rawlins286100
Reno8,2111,400
Republic656100
Rice1,031200
Riley4,7681,200
Rooks618100
Rush424100
Russell823100
Saline5,867900
Scott566100
Sedgwick52,6335,850
Seward3,753500
Shawnee16,0251,950
Sheridan426100
Sherman596100
Smith260100
Stafford329200
Stanton181100
Stevens544100
Sumner2,053400
Thomas1,044100
Trego393100
Wabaunsee635100
Wallace171100
Washington522100
Wichita213100
Wilson910200
Woodson193100
Wyandotte18,7203,900
Dundy, NE171 
Furnas, NE481 
Hitchcock, NE240 
Red Willow, NE1,159 
Beaver, OK401 
Harper, OK402 
Kay, OK5,012 
Texas, OK3,396 

County coronavirus cases updated: Feb 15, 2021
Weekly doses updated Feb 15, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

