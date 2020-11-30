Coronavirus in Kansas: 4,425 new cases, 31 more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 31 new deaths from COVID-19 since Friday.
The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has gone up by 4,425 new cases. Kansas hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 increased by 87.
The (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. It does not track the number of recoveries.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen County
|348
|Anderson County
|375
|Atchison County
|850
|Barber County
|192
|Barton County
|1,652
|Bourbon County
|543
|Brown County
|725
|Butler County
|3,354
|Chase County
|160
|Chautauqua County
|81
|Cherokee County
|1,114
|Cheyenne County
|207
|Clark County
|130
|Clay County
|413
|Cloud County
|591
|Coffey County
|301
|Comanche County
|71
|Cowley County
|1,579
|Crawford County
|2,350
|Decatur County
|198
|Dickinson County
|719
|Doniphan County
|503
|Douglas County
|4,542
|Edwards County
|155
|Elk County
|54
|Ellis County
|2,347
|Ellsworth County
|697
|Finney County
|4,036
|Ford County
|4,598
|Franklin County
|1,091
|Geary County
|962
|Gove County
|297
|Graham County
|155
|Grant County
|676
|Gray County
|398
|Greeley County
|85
|Greenwood County
|168
|Hamilton County
|148
|Harper County
|313
|Harvey County
|1,796
|Haskell County
|262
|Hodgeman County
|135
|Jackson County
|682
|Jefferson County
|703
|Jewell County
|67
|Johnson County
|26,731
|Kearny County
|363
|Kingman County
|368
|Kiowa County
|106
|Labette County
|847
|Lane County
|76
|Leavenworth County
|3,729
|Lincoln County
|78
|Linn County
|295
|Logan County
|227
|Lyon County
|2,598
|Marion County
|419
|Marshall County
|449
|McPherson County
|1,380
|Meade County
|303
|Miami County
|1,013
|Mitchell County
|195
|Montgomery County
|1,128
|Morris County
|166
|Morton County
|115
|Nemaha County
|1,012
|Neosho County
|667
|Ness County
|269
|Norton County
|1,048
|Osage County
|514
|Osborne County
|84
|Ottawa County
|242
|Pawnee County
|660
|Phillips County
|425
|Pottawatomie County
|676
|Pratt County
|484
|Rawlins County
|177
|Reno County
|4,872
|Republic County
|318
|Rice County
|447
|Riley County
|2,747
|Rooks County
|347
|Rush County
|251
|Russell County
|529
|Saline County
|2,360
|Scott County
|346
|Sedgwick County
|27,049
|Seward County
|2,611
|Shawnee County
|7,546
|Sheridan County
|314
|Sherman County
|443
|Smith County
|139
|Stafford County
|205
|Stanton County
|145
|Stevens County
|401
|Sumner County
|774
|Thomas County
|641
|Trego County
|208
|Wabaunsee County
|299
|Wallace County
|136
|Washington County
|318
|Wichita County
|144
|Wilson County
|287
|Woodson County
|65
|Wyandotte County
|11,412
|Dundy County, NE
|62
|Furnas County, NE
|245
|Hitchcock County, NE
|95
|Red Willow County, NE
|564
|Beaver County, OK
|179
|Harper County, OK
|195
|Kay County, OK
|1,727
|Texas County, OK
|2,345
County list updated: Nov 27, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health
LATEST STORIES:
- Coronavirus in Kansas: 4,425 new cases, 31 more deaths
- Teens involved in high-speed chase, rollover at Emporia roundabout
- KDHE issues boil water advisory for Spivey in Kingman County
- Small earthquake shakes parts of Wichita early Monday
- California man pleads guilty to driving heroin, fentanyl to Kansas