Coronavirus in Kansas: 4,425 new cases, 31 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 31 new deaths from COVID-19 since Friday.

The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has gone up by 4,425 new cases. Kansas hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 increased by 87.

The (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. It does not track the number of recoveries.

CountyConfirmed
Allen County348
Anderson County375
Atchison County850
Barber County192
Barton County1,652
Bourbon County543
Brown County725
Butler County3,354
Chase County160
Chautauqua County81
Cherokee County1,114
Cheyenne County207
Clark County130
Clay County413
Cloud County591
Coffey County301
Comanche County71
Cowley County1,579
Crawford County2,350
Decatur County198
Dickinson County719
Doniphan County503
Douglas County4,542
Edwards County155
Elk County54
Ellis County2,347
Ellsworth County697
Finney County4,036
Ford County4,598
Franklin County1,091
Geary County962
Gove County297
Graham County155
Grant County676
Gray County398
Greeley County85
Greenwood County168
Hamilton County148
Harper County313
Harvey County1,796
Haskell County262
Hodgeman County135
Jackson County682
Jefferson County703
Jewell County67
Johnson County26,731
Kearny County363
Kingman County368
Kiowa County106
Labette County847
Lane County76
Leavenworth County3,729
Lincoln County78
Linn County295
Logan County227
Lyon County2,598
Marion County419
Marshall County449
McPherson County1,380
Meade County303
Miami County1,013
Mitchell County195
Montgomery County1,128
Morris County166
Morton County115
Nemaha County1,012
Neosho County667
Ness County269
Norton County1,048
Osage County514
Osborne County84
Ottawa County242
Pawnee County660
Phillips County425
Pottawatomie County676
Pratt County484
Rawlins County177
Reno County4,872
Republic County318
Rice County447
Riley County2,747
Rooks County347
Rush County251
Russell County529
Saline County2,360
Scott County346
Sedgwick County27,049
Seward County2,611
Shawnee County7,546
Sheridan County314
Sherman County443
Smith County139
Stafford County205
Stanton County145
Stevens County401
Sumner County774
Thomas County641
Trego County208
Wabaunsee County299
Wallace County136
Washington County318
Wichita County144
Wilson County287
Woodson County65
Wyandotte County11,412
Dundy County, NE62
Furnas County, NE245
Hitchcock County, NE95
Red Willow County, NE564
Beaver County, OK179
Harper County, OK195
Kay County, OK1,727
Texas County, OK2,345

County list updated: Nov 27, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

