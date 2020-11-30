Coronavirus in Kansas: 4,425 new cases, 31 more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 31 new deaths from COVID-19 since Friday.

The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has gone up by 4,425 new cases. Kansas hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 increased by 87.

The (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. It does not track the number of recoveries.