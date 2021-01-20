Coronavirus in Kansas: 50 more deaths, 123 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state released new coronavirus data Wednesday. It shows that 3,590 more Kansans have tested positive for the virus since Monday. The total number of positive cases in Kansas since the pandemic began is 263,412.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also reports another 50 Kansans have died with COVID-19. The state’s death toll linked to the virus is 3,575.

Since Monday, 123 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

Since the pandemic began, 862,293 Kansans have tested negative for the virus, an increase of 8,349 since Monday.

The KDHE says 111,905 Kansans have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. That is up by 10,083 since Monday. It is also 3.8% of the Kansas population.