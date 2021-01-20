Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Coronavirus in Kansas: 50 more deaths, 123 new hospitalizations

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state released new coronavirus data Wednesday. It shows that 3,590 more Kansans have tested positive for the virus since Monday. The total number of positive cases in Kansas since the pandemic began is 263,412.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also reports another 50 Kansans have died with COVID-19. The state’s death toll linked to the virus is 3,575.

Since Monday, 123 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

Since the pandemic began, 862,293 Kansans have tested negative for the virus, an increase of 8,349 since Monday.

The KDHE says 111,905 Kansans have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. That is up by 10,083 since Monday. It is also 3.8% of the Kansas population.

CountyConfirmed
Allen837
Anderson715
Atchison1,372
Barber337
Barton2,435
Bourbon1,164
Brown1,147
Butler6,429
Chase221
Chautauqua219
Cherokee2,046
Cheyenne330
Clark220
Clay710
Cloud927
Coffey584
Comanche151
Cowley3,153
Crawford3,966
Decatur241
Dickinson1,488
Doniphan843
Douglas7,352
Edwards234
Elk149
Ellis3,388
Ellsworth1,141
Finney5,115
Ford5,396
Franklin2,102
Geary2,528
Gove355
Graham233
Grant894
Gray536
Greeley100
Greenwood496
Hamilton195
Harper532
Harvey3,218
Haskell397
Hodgeman169
Jackson1,204
Jefferson1,447
Jewell180
Johnson46,009
Kearny533
Kingman623
Kiowa212
Labette2,323
Lane115
Leavenworth5,780
Lincoln240
Linn659
Logan284
Lyon3,717
Marion871
Marshall873
McPherson2,764
Meade445
Miami2,221
Mitchell522
Montgomery2,785
Morris463
Morton217
Nemaha1,404
Neosho1,516
Ness320
Norton1,179
Osage1,016
Osborne261
Ottawa480
Pawnee1,077
Phillips637
Pottawatomie1,360
Pratt761
Rawlins273
Reno7,682
Republic621
Rice939
Riley4,371
Rooks589
Rush400
Russell781
Saline5,233
Scott536
Sedgwick47,003
Seward3,636
Shawnee14,169
Sheridan408
Sherman564
Smith239
Stafford311
Stanton169
Stevens515
Sumner1,702
Thomas968
Trego354
Wabaunsee562
Wallace166
Washington476
Wichita209
Wilson792
Woodson172
Wyandotte17,419
Dundy, NE133
Furnas, NE394
Hitchcock, NE205
Red Willow, NE1,077
Beaver, OK351
Harper, OK377
Kay, OK4,260
Texas, OK3,245

County list updated: Jan 18, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

