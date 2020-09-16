Coronavirus in Kansas: 52 more deaths and cases top 50,000

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 increased by 52 since Monday. It brings the state’s death toll linked to the coronavirus to 586.
Sedgwick County Commissioner Lacey Cruse says Sedgwick County deaths have increased by 12.
The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has increased by 971 since Monday. It brings the total number of positive cases in Kansas, since the pandemic began, to 50,870.
The KDHE releases its updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many of the positive cases are still active cases.
It does track hospitalizations. Since Monday, 44 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. The state’s total number of coronavirus hospitalizations since the pandemic began is 2,616.
The number of Kansans who have tested negative for the coronavirus is 413,356, up 4,874 since Monday.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|39
|Anderson
|56
|Atchison
|243
|Barber
|5
|Barton
|305
|Bourbon
|132
|Brown
|88
|Butler
|803
|Chase
|78
|Chautauqua
|15
|Cherokee
|397
|Cheyenne
|10
|Clark
|50
|Clay
|40
|Cloud
|62
|Coffey
|103
|Comanche
|10
|Cowley
|302
|Crawford
|891
|Decatur
|6
|Dickinson
|87
|Doniphan
|87
|Douglas
|1,783
|Edwards
|33
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|725
|Ellsworth
|27
|Finney
|1,852
|Ford
|2,534
|Franklin
|286
|Geary
|372
|Gove
|20
|Graham
|28
|Grant
|155
|Gray
|103
|Greeley
|5
|Greenwood
|39
|Hamilton
|44
|Harper
|120
|Harvey
|325
|Haskell
|68
|Hodgeman
|16
|Jackson
|226
|Jefferson
|161
|Jewell
|14
|Johnson
|9,687
|Kearny
|80
|Kingman
|63
|Kiowa
|17
|Labette
|212
|Lane
|11
|Leavenworth
|1,870
|Lincoln
|11
|Linn
|66
|Logan
|6
|Lyon
|924
|Marion
|85
|Marshall
|18
|McPherson
|232
|Meade
|93
|Miami
|312
|Mitchell
|40
|Montgomery
|308
|Morris
|26
|Morton
|13
|Nemaha
|71
|Neosho
|115
|Ness
|51
|Norton
|26
|Osage
|85
|Osborne
|6
|Ottawa
|48
|Pawnee
|266
|Phillips
|77
|Pottawatomie
|187
|Pratt
|57
|Rawlins
|2
|Reno
|911
|Republic
|40
|Rice
|61
|Riley
|1,171
|Rooks
|44
|Rush
|41
|Russell
|54
|Saline
|551
|Scott
|91
|Sedgwick
|8,040
|Seward
|1,371
|Shawnee
|2,496
|Sheridan
|12
|Sherman
|19
|Smith
|6
|Stafford
|49
|Stanton
|46
|Stevens
|83
|Sumner
|167
|Thomas
|76
|Trego
|29
|Wabaunsee
|66
|Wallace
|14
|Washington
|14
|Wichita
|5
|Wilson
|38
|Woodson
|15
|Wyandotte
|6,578
|Dundy County, NE
|10
|Furnas County, NE
|30
|Hitchcock County, NE
|2
|Red Willow County, NE
|21
|Beaver County, OK
|46
|Harper County, OK
|25
|Kay County, OK
|442
|Texas County, OK
|1,321
County list updated: Sept 14, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
