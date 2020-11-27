Coronavirus in Kansas: 5,224 new cases, 26 more deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has gone up by 5,224 since Wednesday. It brings the state total since the pandemic began to 153,021.

As of Friday morning, 1,529 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. That is up by 26 in the past two days.

Kansas hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 increased by 97 since Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track the number of recoveries.

Since the pandemic began, 659,403 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is an increase of 8,015 since Wednesday.