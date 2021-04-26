Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 56 new hospitalizations, 27% of Kansans are fully vaccinated

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As of Monday morning, 27.3% of Kansans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. They have received their final dose of one of the approved vaccines.

Since Friday morning, another 8,662 Kansans have received their first dose of a COVID vaccine. It brings the total to 1.1 million, or 37.8% of the state’s population.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment releases the vaccine and coronavirus case updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

It says two more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,970.

Over the weekend, 56 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Of 3,995 Kansans tested for the coronavirus, 493 tested positive for the virus.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,236
Anderson835
Atchison1,609
Barber373
Barton2,605
Bourbon1,399
Brown1,235100
Butler7,464100
Chase258
Chautauqua266
Cherokee2,462200
Cheyenne362
Clark252
Clay797100
Cloud980100
Coffey723
Comanche167
Cowley3,936
Crawford4,710
Decatur265
Dickinson1,733300
Doniphan967
Douglas8,778500
Edwards263
Elk180
Ellis3,732
Ellsworth1,219
Finney5,391
Ford5,735100
Franklin2,540400
Geary3,314
Gove386
Graham265
Grant941
Gray562
Greeley104
Greenwood554
Hamilton202
Harper616
Harvey3,593
Haskell418
Hodgeman211
Jackson1,397100
Jefferson1,701
Jewell210
Johnson57,5589,220
Kearny566
Kingman751
Kiowa238
Labette2,731
Lane126
Leavenworth7,166200
Lincoln262
Linn801
Logan289
Lyon4,248200
Marion1,082
Marshall1,083100
McPherson3200
Meade509
Miami2,739100
Mitchell561
Montgomery3,434
Morris578
Morton255
Nemaha1,508
Neosho1,793
Ness370
Norton1,205
Osage1,227100
Osborne289
Ottawa550
Pawnee1,166
Phillips713100
Pottawatomie1,879100
Pratt813100
Rawlins300
Reno8,458600
Republic661100
Rice1,070
Riley5,935
Rooks654
Rush431
Russell857
Saline6,181200
Scott583
Sedgwick55,86615,440
Seward3,851
Shawnee17,312300
Sheridan432
Sherman629
Smith270
Stafford338
Stanton184
Stevens558
Sumner2,149200
Thomas1,095100
Trego406
Wabaunsee678
Wallace177
Washington533
Wichita216
Wilson1,004
Woodson216
Wyandotte20,1379,380
Dundy, NE179 
Furnas, NE503 
Hitchcock, NE253 
Red Willow, NE1,207 
Beaver, OK473 
Harper, OK420 
Kay, OK5,290 
Texas, OK3,503 

County coronavirus cases updated: April 26, 2021
Weekly doses updated April 26, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories