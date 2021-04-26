Coronavirus in Kansas: 56 new hospitalizations, 27% of Kansans are fully vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As of Monday morning, 27.3% of Kansans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. They have received their final dose of one of the approved vaccines.

Since Friday morning, another 8,662 Kansans have received their first dose of a COVID vaccine. It brings the total to 1.1 million, or 37.8% of the state’s population.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment releases the vaccine and coronavirus case updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

It says two more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,970.

Over the weekend, 56 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Of 3,995 Kansans tested for the coronavirus, 493 tested positive for the virus.