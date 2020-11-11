Coronavirus in Kansas: 5,672 new cases, 34 more deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has gone up by 5,672 since Monday. It brings the total number of positive cases since the pandemic began to 109,225.

The state says 34 more Kansans have died from COVID-19 complications since Monday. It brings the Kansas death toll linked to COVID-19 to 1,215.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many of the positive cases have recovered.

In the past two days, the state says there have been 114 more hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

In all, 594,422 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. That is an increase of 7,993 since Monday.

County Confirmed Allen County 212 Anderson County 292 Atchison County 645 Barber County 138 Barton County 1,080 Bourbon County 365 Brown County 397 Butler County 2,138 Chase County 121 Chautauqua County 37 Cherokee County 859 Cheyenne County 164 Clark County 84 Clay County 229 Cloud County 351 Coffey County 233 Comanche County 23 Cowley County 861 Crawford County 1,810 Decatur County 177 Dickinson County 533 Doniphan County 287 Douglas County 3,320 Edwards County 101 Elk County 28 Ellis County 1,736 Ellsworth County 459 Finney County 3,246 Ford County 4,022 Franklin County 790 Geary County 677 Gove County 246 Graham County 84 Grant County 523 Gray County 281 Greeley County 62 Greenwood County 127 Hamilton County 80 Harper County 202 Harvey County 1,147 Haskell County 202 Hodgeman County 100 Jackson County 450 Jefferson County 429 Jewell County 34 Johnson County 19,808 Kearny County 198 Kingman County 212 Kiowa County 85 Labette County 544 Lane County 46 Leavenworth County 3,010 Lincoln County 28 Linn County 180 Logan County 175 Lyon County 1,713 Marion County 288 Marshall County 227 McPherson County 789 Meade County 217 Miami County 712 Mitchell County 84 Montgomery County 831 Morris County 101 Morton County 75 Nemaha County 622 Neosho County 455 Ness County 177 Norton County 928 Osage County 261 Osborne County 46 Ottawa County 152 Pawnee County 482 Phillips County 297 Pottawatomie County 506 Pratt County 335 Rawlins County 146 Reno County 3,192 Republic County 136 Rice County 222 Riley County 2,035 Rooks County 200 Rush County 132 Russell County 308 Saline County 1,493 Scott County 240 Sedgwick County 18,326 Seward County 2,250 Shawnee County 5,061 Sheridan County 252 Sherman County 322 Smith County 63 Stafford County 131 Stanton County 116 Stevens County 286 Sumner County 498 Thomas County 473 Trego County 138 Wabaunsee County 178 Wallace County 107 Washington County 147 Wichita County 83 Wilson County 181 Woodson County 44 Wyandotte County 9,498 Dundy County, NE 40 Furnas County, NE 165 Hitchcock County, NE 67 Red Willow County, NE 365 Beaver County, OK 125 Harper County, OK 99 Kay County, OK 1,153 Texas County, OK 2,018

County list updated: Nov 9, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Department of Health and Environment

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services

Oklahoma State Department of Health

