Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Coronavirus in Kansas: 5,672 new cases, 34 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has gone up by 5,672 since Monday. It brings the total number of positive cases since the pandemic began to 109,225.

The state says 34 more Kansans have died from COVID-19 complications since Monday. It brings the Kansas death toll linked to COVID-19 to 1,215.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many of the positive cases have recovered.

In the past two days, the state says there have been 114 more hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

In all, 594,422 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. That is an increase of 7,993 since Monday.

CountyConfirmed
Allen County212
Anderson County292
Atchison County645
Barber County138
Barton County1,080
Bourbon County365
Brown County397
Butler County2,138
Chase County121
Chautauqua County37
Cherokee County859
Cheyenne County164
Clark County84
Clay County229
Cloud County351
Coffey County233
Comanche County23
Cowley County861
Crawford County1,810
Decatur County177
Dickinson County533
Doniphan County287
Douglas County3,320
Edwards County101
Elk County28
Ellis County1,736
Ellsworth County459
Finney County3,246
Ford County4,022
Franklin County790
Geary County677
Gove County246
Graham County84
Grant County523
Gray County281
Greeley County62
Greenwood County127
Hamilton County80
Harper County202
Harvey County1,147
Haskell County202
Hodgeman County100
Jackson County450
Jefferson County429
Jewell County34
Johnson County19,808
Kearny County198
Kingman County212
Kiowa County85
Labette County544
Lane County46
Leavenworth County3,010
Lincoln County28
Linn County180
Logan County175
Lyon County1,713
Marion County288
Marshall County227
McPherson County789
Meade County217
Miami County712
Mitchell County84
Montgomery County831
Morris County101
Morton County75
Nemaha County622
Neosho County455
Ness County177
Norton County928
Osage County261
Osborne County46
Ottawa County152
Pawnee County482
Phillips County297
Pottawatomie County506
Pratt County335
Rawlins County146
Reno County3,192
Republic County136
Rice County222
Riley County2,035
Rooks County200
Rush County132
Russell County308
Saline County1,493
Scott County240
Sedgwick County18,326
Seward County2,250
Shawnee County5,061
Sheridan County252
Sherman County322
Smith County63
Stafford County131
Stanton County116
Stevens County286
Sumner County498
Thomas County473
Trego County138
Wabaunsee County178
Wallace County107
Washington County147
Wichita County83
Wilson County181
Woodson County44
Wyandotte County9,498
Dundy County, NE40
Furnas County, NE165
Hitchcock County, NE67
Red Willow County, NE365
Beaver County, OK125
Harper County, OK99
Kay County, OK1,153
Texas County, OK2,018

County list updated: Nov 9, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories