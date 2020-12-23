Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Coronavirus in Kansas: 59 more deaths, 5,089 new cases

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Health officials in Kansas say the number of positive coronavirus test results has gone up by 5,089 in the past two days. It brings the state’s total since the pandemic began to 209,689.

Since Wednesday, the state is reporting another 59 Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19. The Kansas death toll is now 2,507.

Also in the past two days another 157 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, but it will not release one on Christmas Day. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since the pandemic began, 752,515 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus, up 10,992 since Wednesday.

CountyConfirmed
Allen558
Anderson484
Atchison1,160
Barber256
Barton2,067
Bourbon811
Brown962
Butler4,768
Chase193
Chautauqua132
Cherokee1,531
Cheyenne260
Clark181
Clay537
Cloud817
Coffey464
Comanche132
Cowley2,260
Crawford3,109
Decatur228
Dickinson1,080
Doniphan656
Douglas5,700
Edwards208
Elk90
Ellis3,091
Ellsworth1,001
Finney4,709
Ford5,011
Franklin1,534
Geary1,591
Gove326
Graham198
Grant852
Gray465
Greeley90
Greenwood364
Hamilton181
Harper391
Harvey2,388
Haskell348
Hodgeman157
Jackson979
Jefferson1,057
Jewell131
Johnson35,973
Kearny476
Kingman525
Kiowa133
Labette1,577
Lane102
Leavenworth4,761
Lincoln177
Linn450
Logan266
Lyon3,195
Marion610
Marshall598
McPherson2,118
Meade371
Miami1,566
Mitchell344
Montgomery1,866
Morris314
Morton181
Nemaha1,299
Neosho1,037
Ness302
Norton1,139
Osage740
Osborne139
Ottawa386
Pawnee914
Phillips552
Pottawatomie935
Pratt654
Rawlins251
Reno6,659
Republic516
Rice717
Riley3,421
Rooks441
Rush324
Russell686
Saline3,874
Scott479
Sedgwick35,723
Seward3,273
Shawnee10,687
Sheridan362
Sherman534
Smith194
Stafford260
Stanton159
Stevens454
Sumner1,214
Thomas835
Trego279
Wabaunsee371
Wallace155
Washington394
Wichita179
Wilson557
Woodson97
Wyandotte14,297
Dundy, NE90
Furnas, NE340
Hitchcock, NE164
Red Willow, NE873
Beaver, OK288
Harper, OK327
Kay, OK2,836
Texas, OK2,831

County list updated: Dec 21, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

