Coronavirus in Kansas: 59 more deaths, 5,089 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Health officials in Kansas say the number of positive coronavirus test results has gone up by 5,089 in the past two days. It brings the state’s total since the pandemic began to 209,689.

Since Wednesday, the state is reporting another 59 Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19. The Kansas death toll is now 2,507.

Also in the past two days another 157 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, but it will not release one on Christmas Day. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since the pandemic began, 752,515 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus, up 10,992 since Wednesday.