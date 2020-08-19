Coronavirus in Kansas: 6 more deaths, 723 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say the number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began is now 35,890. That is up 723 since the last update on Monday.
The number does not reflect how many people have recovered. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) does not track active cases vs. recoveries.
The KDHE says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 411, up 6 since Monday.
The number of Kansans hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic began is 2,090, up 56 in the past two days.
The number of Kansans who have tested negative for COVID-19 is 323,950, up 4,855 in the past two days.
The KDHE releases its updated numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|23
|Anderson
|32
|Atchison
|87
|Barber
|6
|Barton
|168
|Bourbon
|80
|Brown
|52
|Butler
|363
|Chase
|54
|Chautauqua
|7
|Cherokee
|177
|Cheyenne
|5
|Clark
|46
|Clay
|23
|Cloud
|43
|Coffey
|73
|Comanche
|9
|Cowley
|203
|Crawford
|423
|Decatur
|5
|Dickinson
|51
|Doniphan
|52
|Douglas
|851
|Edwards
|19
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|167
|Ellsworth
|22
|Finney
|1,749
|Ford
|2,237
|Franklin
|238
|Geary
|235
|Gove
|6
|Graham
|18
|Grant
|113
|Gray
|82
|Greeley
|4
|Greenwood
|24
|Hamilton
|43
|Harper
|39
|Harvey
|264
|Haskell
|52
|Hodgeman
|12
|Jackson
|171
|Jefferson
|100
|Jewell
|14
|Johnson
|6,788
|Kearny
|69
|Kingman
|31
|Kiowa
|9
|Labette
|165
|Lane
|6
|Leavenworth
|1,587
|Lincoln
|6
|Linn
|52
|Logan
|2
|Lyon
|742
|Marion
|60
|Marshall
|13
|McPherson
|173
|Meade
|62
|Miami
|165
|Mitchell
|27
|Montgomery
|185
|Morris
|13
|Morton
|10
|Nemaha
|53
|Neosho
|71
|Ness
|9
|Norton
|23
|Osage
|53
|Osborne
|4
|Ottawa
|39
|Pawnee
|68
|Phillips
|48
|Pottawatomie
|125
|Pratt
|35
|Rawlins
|1
|Reno
|507
|Republic
|34
|Rice
|40
|Riley
|459
|Rooks
|19
|Rush
|13
|Russell
|20
|Saline
|402
|Scott
|69
|Sedgwick
|6,212
|Seward
|1,202
|Shawnee
|1,856
|Sheridan
|7
|Sherman
|17
|Smith
|3
|Stafford
|13
|Stanton
|40
|Stevens
|46
|Sumner
|108
|Thomas
|48
|Trego
|7
|Wabaunsee
|46
|Washington
|2
|Wichita
|4
|Wilson
|15
|Woodson
|12
|Wyandotte
|5,553
|Dundy County, NE
|3
|Furnas County, NE
|17
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|18
|Beaver County, OK
|40
|Harper County, OK
|13
|Kay County, OK
|271
|Texas County, OK
|1,083
County list updated: Aug 19, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Rawlins County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
