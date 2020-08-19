Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 6 more deaths, 723 new cases

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say the number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began is now 35,890. That is up 723 since the last update on Monday.

The number does not reflect how many people have recovered. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) does not track active cases vs. recoveries.

The KDHE says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 411, up 6 since Monday.

The number of Kansans hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic began is 2,090, up 56 in the past two days.

The number of Kansans who have tested negative for COVID-19 is 323,950, up 4,855 in the past two days.

The KDHE releases its updated numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

CountyConfirmed
Allen23
Anderson32
Atchison87
Barber6
Barton168
Bourbon80
Brown52
Butler363
Chase54
Chautauqua7
Cherokee177
Cheyenne5
Clark46
Clay23
Cloud43
Coffey73
Comanche9
Cowley203
Crawford423
Decatur5
Dickinson51
Doniphan52
Douglas851
Edwards19
Elk1
Ellis167
Ellsworth22
Finney1,749
Ford2,237
Franklin238
Geary235
Gove6
Graham18
Grant113
Gray82
Greeley4
Greenwood24
Hamilton43
Harper39
Harvey264
Haskell52
Hodgeman12
Jackson171
Jefferson100
Jewell14
Johnson6,788
Kearny69
Kingman31
Kiowa9
Labette165
Lane6
Leavenworth1,587
Lincoln6
Linn52
Logan2
Lyon742
Marion60
Marshall13
McPherson173
Meade62
Miami165
Mitchell27
Montgomery185
Morris13
Morton10
Nemaha53
Neosho71
Ness9
Norton23
Osage53
Osborne4
Ottawa39
Pawnee68
Phillips48
Pottawatomie125
Pratt35
Rawlins1
Reno507
Republic34
Rice40
Riley459
Rooks19
Rush13
Russell20
Saline402
Scott69
Sedgwick6,212
Seward1,202
Shawnee1,856
Sheridan7
Sherman17
Smith3
Stafford13
Stanton40
Stevens46
Sumner108
Thomas48
Trego7
Wabaunsee46
Washington2
Wichita4
Wilson15
Woodson12
Wyandotte5,553
Dundy County, NE3
Furnas County, NE17
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE18
Beaver County, OK40
Harper County, OK13
Kay County, OK271
Texas County, OK1,083

County list updated: Aug 19, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Rawlins County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

