Coronavirus in Kansas: 60 more deaths, 130 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas continues to see big increases in the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 5,853 more Kansans tested positive since Monday. It brings the state total to 128,954 positive cases since the pandemic began.
As of Wednesday morning, 1,326 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. That is up by 60 in the past two days.
Kansas hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 increased by 130 since Monday.
The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered.
Since the pandemic began, 619,667 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That number is up 8,652 since Monday.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen County
|283
|Anderson County
|329
|Atchison County
|736
|Barber County
|164
|Barton County
|1,372
|Bourbon County
|438
|Brown County
|554
|Butler County
|2,654
|Chase County
|138
|Chautauqua County
|54
|Cherokee County
|986
|Cheyenne County
|189
|Clark County
|95
|Clay County
|339
|Cloud County
|469
|Coffey County
|258
|Comanche County
|35
|Cowley County
|1,198
|Crawford County
|2,026
|Decatur County
|189
|Dickinson County
|634
|Doniphan County
|363
|Douglas County
|3,860
|Edwards County
|129
|Elk County
|36
|Ellis County
|1,981
|Ellsworth County
|523
|Finney County
|3,599
|Ford County
|4,336
|Franklin County
|919
|Geary County
|748
|Gove County
|260
|Graham County
|117
|Grant County
|584
|Gray County
|340
|Greeley County
|79
|Greenwood County
|135
|Hamilton County
|115
|Harper County
|259
|Harvey County
|1,482
|Haskell County
|229
|Hodgeman County
|118
|Jackson County
|539
|Jefferson County
|568
|Jewell County
|42
|Johnson County
|22,826
|Kearny County
|280
|Kingman County
|268
|Kiowa County
|92
|Labette County
|721
|Lane County
|55
|Leavenworth County
|3,297
|Lincoln County
|44
|Linn County
|237
|Logan County
|199
|Lyon County
|2,118
|Marion County
|357
|Marshall County
|321
|McPherson County
|1,063
|Meade County
|261
|Miami County
|823
|Mitchell County
|126
|Montgomery County
|940
|Morris County
|143
|Morton County
|93
|Nemaha County
|826
|Neosho County
|558
|Ness County
|217
|Norton County
|990
|Osage County
|390
|Osborne County
|56
|Ottawa County
|184
|Pawnee County
|549
|Phillips County
|338
|Pottawatomie County
|590
|Pratt County
|410
|Rawlins County
|159
|Reno County
|3,969
|Republic County
|207
|Rice County
|314
|Riley County
|2,356
|Rooks County
|212
|Rush County
|166
|Russell County
|391
|Saline County
|1,826
|Scott County
|285
|Sedgwick County
|22,390
|Seward County
|2,366
|Shawnee County
|6,097
|Sheridan County
|283
|Sherman County
|371
|Smith County
|95
|Stafford County
|168
|Stanton County
|125
|Stevens County
|350
|Sumner County
|627
|Thomas County
|545
|Trego County
|175
|Wabaunsee County
|266
|Wallace County
|128
|Washington County
|239
|Wichita County
|104
|Wilson County
|219
|Woodson County
|53
|Wyandotte County
|10,235
|Dundy County, NE
|47
|Furnas County, NE
|198
|Hitchcock County, NE
|80
|Red Willow County, NE
|449
|Beaver County, OK
|148
|Harper County, OK
|122
|Kay County, OK
|1,344
|Texas County, OK
|2,153
County list updated: Nov 18, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health
