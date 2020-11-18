Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Coronavirus in Kansas: 60 more deaths, 130 new hospitalizations

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas continues to see big increases in the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 5,853 more Kansans tested positive since Monday. It brings the state total to 128,954 positive cases since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday morning, 1,326 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. That is up by 60 in the past two days.

Kansas hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 increased by 130 since Monday.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered.

Since the pandemic began, 619,667 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That number is up 8,652 since Monday.

CountyConfirmed
Allen County283
Anderson County329
Atchison County736
Barber County164
Barton County1,372
Bourbon County438
Brown County554
Butler County2,654
Chase County138
Chautauqua County54
Cherokee County986
Cheyenne County189
Clark County95
Clay County339
Cloud County469
Coffey County258
Comanche County35
Cowley County1,198
Crawford County2,026
Decatur County189
Dickinson County634
Doniphan County363
Douglas County3,860
Edwards County129
Elk County36
Ellis County1,981
Ellsworth County523
Finney County3,599
Ford County4,336
Franklin County919
Geary County748
Gove County260
Graham County117
Grant County584
Gray County340
Greeley County79
Greenwood County135
Hamilton County115
Harper County259
Harvey County1,482
Haskell County229
Hodgeman County118
Jackson County539
Jefferson County568
Jewell County42
Johnson County22,826
Kearny County280
Kingman County268
Kiowa County92
Labette County721
Lane County55
Leavenworth County3,297
Lincoln County44
Linn County237
Logan County199
Lyon County2,118
Marion County357
Marshall County321
McPherson County1,063
Meade County261
Miami County823
Mitchell County126
Montgomery County940
Morris County143
Morton County93
Nemaha County826
Neosho County558
Ness County217
Norton County990
Osage County390
Osborne County56
Ottawa County184
Pawnee County549
Phillips County338
Pottawatomie County590
Pratt County410
Rawlins County159
Reno County3,969
Republic County207
Rice County314
Riley County2,356
Rooks County212
Rush County166
Russell County391
Saline County1,826
Scott County285
Sedgwick County22,390
Seward County2,366
Shawnee County6,097
Sheridan County283
Sherman County371
Smith County95
Stafford County168
Stanton County125
Stevens County350
Sumner County627
Thomas County545
Trego County175
Wabaunsee County266
Wallace County128
Washington County239
Wichita County104
Wilson County219
Woodson County53
Wyandotte County10,235
Dundy County, NE47
Furnas County, NE198
Hitchcock County, NE80
Red Willow County, NE449
Beaver County, OK148
Harper County, OK122
Kay County, OK1,344
Texas County, OK2,153

County list updated: Nov 18, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

