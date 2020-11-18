Coronavirus in Kansas: 60 more deaths, 130 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas continues to see big increases in the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 5,853 more Kansans tested positive since Monday. It brings the state total to 128,954 positive cases since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday morning, 1,326 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. That is up by 60 in the past two days.

Kansas hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 increased by 130 since Monday.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered.

Since the pandemic began, 619,667 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That number is up 8,652 since Monday.