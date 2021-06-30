Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 61 more cases of delta variant, 6 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There are 61 more cases of the COVID-19 delta variant in Kansas since Monday. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 283 Kansans have or have had the delta variant. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

We have added a column in the charts below to indicate how many cases of delta variant have been identified in each county.

The KDHE says six more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,156. In addition, there have been 41 new hospitalizations connected to the coronavirus since Monday.

Another 455 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 2,050 Kansans have tested negative.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus update each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It also updates Kansas vaccination data on those days.

Since Monday, 4,835 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 5,498 more Kansans got their second dose of vaccine.

In all, the KDHE says 38.8% of Kansans have finished getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,2581
Anderson8522
Atchison1,5402
Barber374
Barton2,6153
Bourbon1,4411
Brown1,243
Butler7,6643
Chase2781
Chautauqua271
Cherokee2,6194
Cheyenne371
Clark250
Clay815
Cloud1,004
Coffey751
Comanche172
Cowley4,00810
Crawford4,88527
Decatur281
Dickinson1,8251
Doniphan1,0442
Douglas8,9774
Edwards267
Elk181
Ellis3,764
Ellsworth1,2261
Finney5,8701
Ford5,7891
Franklin2,6012
Geary3,65018
Gove388
Graham265
Grant950
Gray586
Greeley104
Greenwood575
Hamilton210
Harper6241
Harvey3,7102
Haskell416
Hodgeman213
Jackson1,4192
Jefferson1,7631
Jewell216
Johnson59,91630
Kearny573
Kingman778
Kiowa236
Labette2,7742
Lane128
Leavenworth7,3246
Lincoln266
Linn833
Logan305
Lyon4,3262
Marion1,120
Marshall1,138
McPherson3,3422
Meade514
Miami2,8061
Mitchell569
Montgomery3,483
Morris591
Morton269
Nemaha1,5312
Neosho1,8205
Ness372
Norton1,210
Osage1,267
Osborne293
Ottawa560
Pawnee1,178
Phillips711
Pottawatomie2,0056
Pratt815
Rawlins333
Reno8,602
Republic671
Rice1,075
Riley6,32119
Rooks659
Rush434
Russell865
Saline6,3621
Scott604
Sedgwick58,02791
Seward3,879
Shawnee17,75410
Sheridan437
Sherman662
Smith279
Stafford344
Stanton186
Stevens559
Sumner2,2362
Thomas1,102
Trego407
Wabaunsee698
Wallace179
Washington555
Wichita218
Wilson1,032
Woodson2251
Wyandotte21,02313
Beaver, OK475 
Harper, OK422 
Kay, OK5,350 
Texas, OK3,544 

Kansas County coronavirus cases updated: June 30, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated June 30, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

