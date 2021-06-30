Coronavirus in Kansas: 61 more cases of delta variant, 6 more deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There are 61 more cases of the COVID-19 delta variant in Kansas since Monday. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 283 Kansans have or have had the delta variant. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

We have added a column in the charts below to indicate how many cases of delta variant have been identified in each county.

The KDHE says six more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,156. In addition, there have been 41 new hospitalizations connected to the coronavirus since Monday.

Another 455 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 2,050 Kansans have tested negative.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus update each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It also updates Kansas vaccination data on those days.

Since Monday, 4,835 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 5,498 more Kansans got their second dose of vaccine.

In all, the KDHE says 38.8% of Kansans have finished getting vaccinated against COVID-19.