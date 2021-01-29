Coronavirus in Kansas: 61 more deaths, 19,000 more people vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 increased by 61 since Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,779.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also says 2,168 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, 274,685 Kansans have tested positive.

Also since Wednesday, 149 more Kansans were hospitalized with COVID-19.

The KDHE does not track how many people have recovered.

According to the KDHE, 6,779 people have tested negative in the past two days.

As for coronavirus vaccinations, the KDHE says 168,341 Kansans, 5.8% of the state’s population, have now been vaccinated. That is up by 19,263 since Wednesday.

The number of vaccines distributed around the state is 412,375, up 156,825 since Wednesday.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The charts below have been updated with the new coronavirus case counts. The KDHE says the Vaccine Doses column will only change once a week.