Coronavirus in Kansas: 61 more deaths, 24,000+ more people vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say that another 24,451 Kansans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since Wednesday. It brings the total to 273,428, or 9.4% of the state’s population.

It comes as Kansas also reports another 61 deaths linked to COVID-19. The state’s death toll is 4,364.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

It says 1,208 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 286,102. Also, there have been 47 new hospitalizations linked to COVID-19. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

In the past two days, the state says another 4,888 Kansans tested negative for the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, 931,487 Kansans have tested negative.

The charts below will be updated by 12:30 p.m.