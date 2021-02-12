Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 61 more deaths, 24,000+ more people vaccinated

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say that another 24,451 Kansans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since Wednesday. It brings the total to 273,428, or 9.4% of the state’s population.

It comes as Kansas also reports another 61 deaths linked to COVID-19. The state’s death toll is 4,364.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

It says 1,208 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 286,102. Also, there have been 47 new hospitalizations linked to COVID-19. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

In the past two days, the state says another 4,888 Kansans tested negative for the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, 931,487 Kansans have tested negative.

The charts below will be updated by 12:30 p.m.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,036200
Anderson790100
Atchison1,492300
Barber365100
Barton2,541400
Bourbon1,248200
Brown1,188200
Butler7,0131,200
Chase233100
Chautauqua243100
Cherokee2,289300
Cheyenne342100
Clark233100
Clay769100
Cloud959100
Coffey677100
Comanche153
Cowley3,679600
Crawford4,384600
Decatur257100
Dickinson1,661300
Doniphan920100
Douglas8,0451,950
Edwards243100
Elk167100
Ellis3,578500
Ellsworth1,199300
Finney5,274700
Ford5,510500
Franklin2,369400
Geary2,835400
Gove374100
Graham246100
Grant917100
Gray548100
Greeley101
Greenwood537100
Hamilton199100
Harper586100
Harvey3,307600
Haskell404
Hodgeman191100
Jackson1,303200
Jefferson1,568300
Jewell190100
Johnson51,6085,850
Kearny552100
Kingman710100
Kiowa235100
Labette2,512300
Lane124100
Leavenworth6,5161,400
Lincoln251100
Linn731100
Logan290100
Lyon3,975600
Marion989200
Marshall1,038200
McPherson3,022600
Meade483100
Miami2,542500
Mitchell554100
Montgomery3,142500
Morris537100
Morton236100
Nemaha1,444200
Neosho1,678300
Ness360100
Norton1,194300
Osage1,140300
Osborne280100
Ottawa542100
Pawnee1,128500
Phillips674100
Pottawatomie1,615400
Pratt792200
Rawlins285100
Reno8,1701,300
Republic656100
Rice1,026200
Riley4,7291,200
Rooks616100
Rush423100
Russell821100
Saline5,831900
Scott565100
Sedgwick52,1985,850
Seward3,746400
Shawnee15,7432,150
Sheridan422100
Sherman594100
Smith258100
Stafford328100
Stanton179100
Stevens540100
Sumner2,031400
Thomas1,037100
Trego389100
Wabaunsee624100
Wallace169
Washington516100
Wichita213100
Wilson900100
Woodson192100
Wyandotte18,6092,925
Dundy, NE169 
Furnas, NE478 
Hitchcock, NE240 
Red Willow, NE1,157 
Beaver, OK396 
Harper, OK396 
Kay, OK4,943 
Texas, OK3,367 

County coronavirus cases updated: Feb 10, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories