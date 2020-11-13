Coronavirus in Kansas: 6,282 new cases, 41 more deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus is up by 6,282 since Wednesday. It brings the new total to 115,507 since the pandemic began.

The state says another 41 Kansans have died from COVID-19 complications in the past two days, bringing the state’s death toll linked to the coronavirus to 1,256.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

Since Wednesday, there have been 75 new hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 in Kansas.

There is an unusual change in the number of people who have tested negative. The number usually goes up a few thousand between updates. Today, the number has gone down by 9,424. The KDHE is reporting that 584,998 Kansans have received negative coronavirus test results since the pandemic began.