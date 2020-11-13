Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Coronavirus in Kansas: 6,282 new cases, 41 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus is up by 6,282 since Wednesday. It brings the new total to 115,507 since the pandemic began.

The state says another 41 Kansans have died from COVID-19 complications in the past two days, bringing the state’s death toll linked to the coronavirus to 1,256.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

Since Wednesday, there have been 75 new hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 in Kansas.

There is an unusual change in the number of people who have tested negative. The number usually goes up a few thousand between updates. Today, the number has gone down by 9,424. The KDHE is reporting that 584,998 Kansans have received negative coronavirus test results since the pandemic began.

CountyConfirmed
Allen County240
Anderson County308
Atchison County686
Barber County147
Barton County1,169
Bourbon County382
Brown County450
Butler County2,325
Chase County123
Chautauqua County40
Cherokee County902
Cheyenne County176
Clark County88
Clay County274
Cloud County392
Coffey County243
Comanche County27
Cowley County989
Crawford County1,882
Decatur County180
Dickinson County570
Doniphan County322
Douglas County3,531
Edwards County108
Elk County29
Ellis County1,820
Ellsworth County478
Finney County3,387
Ford County4,128
Franklin County824
Geary County703
Gove County247
Graham County99
Grant County548
Gray County297
Greeley County66
Greenwood County128
Hamilton County85
Harper County213
Harvey County1,274
Haskell County210
Hodgeman County105
Jackson County487
Jefferson County476
Jewell County37
Johnson County20,946
Kearny County220
Kingman County230
Kiowa County86
Labette County615
Lane County49
Leavenworth County3,095
Lincoln County31
Linn County200
Logan County181
Lyon County1,823
Marion County316
Marshall County258
McPherson County874
Meade County223
Miami County747
Mitchell County91
Montgomery County862
Morris County110
Morton County82
Nemaha County704
Neosho County484
Ness County189
Norton County944
Osage County306
Osborne County47
Ottawa County158
Pawnee County495
Phillips County309
Pottawatomie County534
Pratt County356
Rawlins County154
Reno County3,410
Republic County159
Rice County246
Riley County2,155
Rooks County205
Rush County140
Russell County326
Saline County1,582
Scott County258
Sedgwick County19,504
Seward County2,285
Shawnee County5,335
Sheridan County268
Sherman County345
Smith County72
Stafford County149
Stanton County119
Stevens County317
Sumner County536
Thomas County500
Trego County147
Wabaunsee County205
Wallace County116
Washington County194
Wichita County90
Wilson County193
Woodson County47
Wyandotte County9,690
Dundy County, NE45
Furnas County, NE184
Hitchcock County, NE73
Red Willow County, NE399
Beaver County, OK132
Harper County, OK107
Kay County, OK1,184
Texas County, OK2,057

County list updated: Nov 13, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

