Coronavirus in Kansas: 67 more deaths with 1,293 more cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released an update on coronavirus cases in the state as of Wednesday morning.
The KDHE says Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 increased by 67 since Monday, bringing the state’s total deaths linked to COVID-19 to 838.
The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus is up 1,293 since Monday. It brings the total number of positive cases in Kansas to 69,155 since the pandemic began.
The KDHE does not track how many of those positive cases have recovered.
It says hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are up 70 since Monday.
The number of Kansans who have tested negative for the coronavirus is 510,672, up 6,453 in the past two days.
The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|81
|Anderson
|101
|Atchison
|385
|Barber
|25
|Barton
|590
|Bourbon
|232
|Brown
|176
|Butler
|1,165
|Chase
|85
|Chautauqua
|24
|Cherokee
|585
|Cheyenne
|85
|Clark
|59
|Clay
|59
|Cloud
|89
|Coffey
|137
|Comanche
|18
|Cowley
|454
|Crawford
|1,256
|Decatur
|41
|Dickinson
|255
|Doniphan
|154
|Douglas
|2,478
|Edwards
|60
|Elk
|12
|Ellis
|1,211
|Ellsworth
|130
|Finney
|2,266
|Ford
|3,174
|Franklin
|469
|Geary
|482
|Gove
|72
|Graham
|45
|Grant
|318
|Gray
|152
|Greeley
|24
|Greenwood
|60
|Hamilton
|50
|Harper
|124
|Harvey
|147
|Haskell
|147
|Hodgeman
|30
|Jackson
|275
|Jefferson
|233
|Jewell
|20
|Johnson
|12,932
|Kearny
|117
|Kingman
|112
|Kiowa
|41
|Labette
|291
|Lane
|17
|Leavenworth
|2,429
|Lincoln
|16
|Linn
|98
|Logan
|57
|Lyon
|1,097
|Marion
|123
|Marshall
|55
|McPherson
|292
|Meade
|156
|Miami
|469
|Mitchell
|55
|Montgomery
|562
|Morris
|48
|Morton
|30
|Nemaha
|201
|Neosho
|193
|Ness
|107
|Norton
|171
|Osage
|132
|Osborne
|19
|Ottawa
|94
|Pawnee
|406
|Phillips
|147
|Pottawatomie
|327
|Pratt
|89
|Rawlins
|82
|Reno
|1,521
|Republic
|61
|Rice
|103
|Riley
|1,563
|Rooks
|128
|Rush
|88
|Russell
|129
|Saline
|870
|Scott
|132
|Sedgwick
|10,149
|Seward
|1,724
|Shawnee
|3,116
|Sheridan
|76
|Sherman
|116
|Smith
|17
|Stafford
|68
|Stanton
|79
|Stevens
|175
|Sumner
|233
|Thomas
|197
|Trego
|45
|Wabaunsee
|76
|Wallace
|23
|Washington
|27
|Wichita
|11
|Wilson
|84
|Woodson
|25
|Wyandotte
|7,721
|Dundy County, NE
|15
|Furnas County, NE
|67
|Hitchcock County, NE
|23
|Red Willow County, NE
|118
|Beaver County, OK
|74
|Harper County, OK
|42
|Kay County, OK
|759
|Texas County, OK
|1,682
County list updated: Oct 12, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
LATEST STORIES:
- Coronavirus in Kansas: 67 more deaths with 1,293 more cases
- ‘Extremely disturbing’: Man gets 35 years for stalking Kansas massage parlor workers
- O’Donnell, Capps, and Clendenin named in Whipple attack ad lawsuit
- T.J.’s Forecast: Next cold front on the approach, big changes coming
- Stimulus checks: Mnuchin says stimulus deal before election will be ‘difficult’