Coronavirus in Kansas: 67 more deaths with 1,293 more cases

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released an update on coronavirus cases in the state as of Wednesday morning.

The KDHE says Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 increased by 67 since Monday, bringing the state’s total deaths linked to COVID-19 to 838.

The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus is up 1,293 since Monday. It brings the total number of positive cases in Kansas to 69,155 since the pandemic began.

The KDHE does not track how many of those positive cases have recovered.

It says hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are up 70 since Monday.

The number of Kansans who have tested negative for the coronavirus is 510,672, up 6,453 in the past two days.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

CountyConfirmed
Allen81
Anderson101
Atchison385
Barber25
Barton590
Bourbon232
Brown176
Butler1,165
Chase85
Chautauqua24
Cherokee585
Cheyenne85
Clark59
Clay59
Cloud89
Coffey137
Comanche18
Cowley454
Crawford1,256
Decatur41
Dickinson255
Doniphan154
Douglas2,478
Edwards60
Elk12
Ellis1,211
Ellsworth130
Finney2,266
Ford3,174
Franklin469
Geary482
Gove72
Graham45
Grant318
Gray152
Greeley24
Greenwood60
Hamilton50
Harper124
Harvey147
Haskell147
Hodgeman30
Jackson275
Jefferson233
Jewell20
Johnson12,932
Kearny117
Kingman112
Kiowa41
Labette291
Lane17
Leavenworth2,429
Lincoln16
Linn98
Logan57
Lyon1,097
Marion123
Marshall55
McPherson292
Meade156
Miami469
Mitchell55
Montgomery562
Morris48
Morton30
Nemaha201
Neosho193
Ness107
Norton171
Osage132
Osborne19
Ottawa94
Pawnee406
Phillips147
Pottawatomie327
Pratt89
Rawlins82
Reno1,521
Republic61
Rice103
Riley1,563
Rooks128
Rush88
Russell129
Saline870
Scott132
Sedgwick10,149
Seward1,724
Shawnee3,116
Sheridan76
Sherman116
Smith17
Stafford68
Stanton79
Stevens175
Sumner233
Thomas197
Trego45
Wabaunsee76
Wallace23
Washington27
Wichita11
Wilson84
Woodson25
Wyandotte7,721
Dundy County, NE15
Furnas County, NE67
Hitchcock County, NE23
Red Willow County, NE118
Beaver County, OK74
Harper County, OK42
Kay County, OK759
Texas County, OK1,682

County list updated: Oct 12, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

