Coronavirus in Kansas: 68 new cases of delta variant

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 222 cases of the COVID-19 delta variant in Kansas. That is up 68 from Friday. Sedgwick County has 88 cases of the delta variant, up 19 from Friday.

The KDHE releases its updates on the coronavirus and on vaccinations each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

It says have been three more Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 and 29 new hospitalizations. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since Friday, 347 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Over the weekend, 4,789 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 10,204 Kansans got their second dose of vaccine.

In all, 38.6% of Kansans have finished getting vaccinated. That is up .4% from Friday.

Counties reported having the delta variant: