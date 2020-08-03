Coronavirus in Kansas: 7 more deaths, 1,064 more cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 has inreased by 7 over the weekend. The new death toll is 365.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) provided that number along with an update on how may Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. As of Monday at noon, there have been 28,876 positive test results, an increase of 1,064 since Friday.
The KDHE releases its updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It does not release the number of recoveries. You can find that information on some county health department webpages, like Sedgwick County’s COVID-19 webpage.
The KDHE tracks hospitalizations. Since the pandemic began, 1,782 Kansans have been hospitalized. That is an increase of 31 since Friday.
The KDHE says 272,963 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That is up 8,268 since Friday.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|14
|Anderson
|27
|Atchison
|59
|Barber
|4
|Barton
|92
|Bourbon
|57
|Brown
|36
|Butler
|215
|Chase
|6
|Chautauqua
|5
|Cherokee
|70
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|44
|Clay
|18
|Cloud
|29
|Coffey
|67
|Comanche
|3
|Cowley
|151
|Crawford
|380
|Decatur
|5
|Dickinson
|37
|Doniphan
|42
|Douglas
|663
|Edwards
|10
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|130
|Ellsworth
|18
|Finney
|1,646
|Ford
|2,106
|Franklin
|150
|Geary
|179
|Gove
|3
|Graham
|17
|Grant
|80
|Gray
|64
|Greeley
|3
|Greenwood
|15
|Hamilton
|41
|Harper
|8
|Harvey
|165
|Haskell
|39
|Hodgeman
|11
|Jackson
|143
|Jefferson
|61
|Jewell
|9
|Johnson
|4,995
|Kearny
|54
|Kingman
|9
|Kiowa
|6
|Labette
|109
|Lane
|5
|Leavenworth
|1,422
|Lincoln
|6
|Linn
|33
|Logan
|2
|Lyon
|636
|Marion
|51
|Marshall
|9
|McPherson
|139
|Meade
|44
|Miami
|122
|Mitchell
|27
|Montgomery
|140
|Morris
|9
|Morton
|9
|Nemaha
|46
|Neosho
|51
|Ness
|5
|Norton
|22
|Osage
|37
|Osborne
|4
|Ottawa
|30
|Pawnee
|7
|Phillips
|43
|Pottawatomie
|108
|Pratt
|33
|Reno
|229
|Republic
|27
|Rice
|26
|Riley
|418
|Rooks
|16
|Rush
|6
|Russell
|11
|Saline
|327
|Scott
|26
|Sedgwick
|4,196
|Seward
|1,119
|Shawnee
|1,398
|Sheridan
|7
|Sherman
|14
|Smith
|3
|Stafford
|3
|Stanton
|23
|Stevens
|43
|Sumner
|97
|Thomas
|29
|Trego
|5
|Wabaunsee
|39
|Washington
|2
|Wichita
|3
|Wilson
|10
|Woodson
|10
|Wyandotte
|4,587
|Dundy County, NE
|1
|Furnas County, NE
|15
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|14
|Beaver County, OK
|36
|Harper County, OK
|5
|Kay County, OK
|207
|Texas County, OK
|1,031
County list updated: July 31, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
