Coronavirus in Kansas: 7 more deaths, 1,064 more cases

by: KSN News

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 has inreased by 7 over the weekend. The new death toll is 365.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) provided that number along with an update on how may Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. As of Monday at noon, there have been 28,876 positive test results, an increase of 1,064 since Friday.

The KDHE releases its updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It does not release the number of recoveries. You can find that information on some county health department webpages, like Sedgwick County’s COVID-19 webpage.

The KDHE tracks hospitalizations. Since the pandemic began, 1,782 Kansans have been hospitalized. That is an increase of 31 since Friday.

The KDHE says 272,963 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That is up 8,268 since Friday.

CountyConfirmed
Allen14
Anderson27
Atchison59
Barber4
Barton92
Bourbon57
Brown36
Butler215
Chase6
Chautauqua5
Cherokee70
Cheyenne2
Clark44
Clay18
Cloud29
Coffey67
Comanche3
Cowley151
Crawford380
Decatur5
Dickinson37
Doniphan42
Douglas663
Edwards10
Elk1
Ellis130
Ellsworth18
Finney1,646
Ford2,106
Franklin150
Geary179
Gove3
Graham17
Grant80
Gray64
Greeley3
Greenwood15
Hamilton41
Harper8
Harvey165
Haskell39
Hodgeman11
Jackson143
Jefferson61
Jewell9
Johnson4,995
Kearny54
Kingman9
Kiowa6
Labette109
Lane5
Leavenworth1,422
Lincoln6
Linn33
Logan2
Lyon636
Marion51
Marshall9
McPherson139
Meade44
Miami122
Mitchell27
Montgomery140
Morris9
Morton9
Nemaha46
Neosho51
Ness5
Norton22
Osage37
Osborne4
Ottawa30
Pawnee7
Phillips43
Pottawatomie108
Pratt33
Reno229
Republic27
Rice26
Riley418
Rooks16
Rush6
Russell11
Saline327
Scott26
Sedgwick4,196
Seward1,119
Shawnee1,398
Sheridan7
Sherman14
Smith3
Stafford3
Stanton23
Stevens43
Sumner97
Thomas29
Trego5
Wabaunsee39
Washington2
Wichita3
Wilson10
Woodson10
Wyandotte4,587
Dundy County, NE1
Furnas County, NE15
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE14
Beaver County, OK36
Harper County, OK5
Kay County, OK207
Texas County, OK1,031

County list updated: July 31, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

