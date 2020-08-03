Coronavirus in Kansas: 7 more deaths, 1,064 more cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 has inreased by 7 over the weekend. The new death toll is 365.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) provided that number along with an update on how may Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. As of Monday at noon, there have been 28,876 positive test results, an increase of 1,064 since Friday.

The KDHE releases its updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It does not release the number of recoveries. You can find that information on some county health department webpages, like Sedgwick County’s COVID-19 webpage.

The KDHE tracks hospitalizations. Since the pandemic began, 1,782 Kansans have been hospitalized. That is an increase of 31 since Friday.

The KDHE says 272,963 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That is up 8,268 since Friday.

County Confirmed Allen 14 Anderson 27 Atchison 59 Barber 4 Barton 92 Bourbon 57 Brown 36 Butler 215 Chase 6 Chautauqua 5 Cherokee 70 Cheyenne 2 Clark 44 Clay 18 Cloud 29 Coffey 67 Comanche 3 Cowley 151 Crawford 380 Decatur 5 Dickinson 37 Doniphan 42 Douglas 663 Edwards 10 Elk 1 Ellis 130 Ellsworth 18 Finney 1,646 Ford 2,106 Franklin 150 Geary 179 Gove 3 Graham 17 Grant 80 Gray 64 Greeley 3 Greenwood 15 Hamilton 41 Harper 8 Harvey 165 Haskell 39 Hodgeman 11 Jackson 143 Jefferson 61 Jewell 9 Johnson 4,995 Kearny 54 Kingman 9 Kiowa 6 Labette 109 Lane 5 Leavenworth 1,422 Lincoln 6 Linn 33 Logan 2 Lyon 636 Marion 51 Marshall 9 McPherson 139 Meade 44 Miami 122 Mitchell 27 Montgomery 140 Morris 9 Morton 9 Nemaha 46 Neosho 51 Ness 5 Norton 22 Osage 37 Osborne 4 Ottawa 30 Pawnee 7 Phillips 43 Pottawatomie 108 Pratt 33 Reno 229 Republic 27 Rice 26 Riley 418 Rooks 16 Rush 6 Russell 11 Saline 327 Scott 26 Sedgwick 4,196 Seward 1,119 Shawnee 1,398 Sheridan 7 Sherman 14 Smith 3 Stafford 3 Stanton 23 Stevens 43 Sumner 97 Thomas 29 Trego 5 Wabaunsee 39 Washington 2 Wichita 3 Wilson 10 Woodson 10 Wyandotte 4,587 Dundy County, NE 1 Furnas County, NE 15 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 14 Beaver County, OK 36 Harper County, OK 5 Kay County, OK 207 Texas County, OK 1,031

County list updated: July 31, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

