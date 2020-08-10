Coronavirus in Kansas: 7 new deaths,1,092 more cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 1,092 new coronavirus cases in the state since Friday. The total number since the pandemic began is 31,730.

The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 387 an increase of seven since Friday’s release.

The KDHE releases updates on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. It does not provide the number of recoveries vs the number of active cases. Some county health departments, like Sedgwick County, do include that information.

The KDHE tracks hospitalizations. By Friday at noon, it reported 1,911 Kansans have been hospitalized since the pandemic began. That is up 36 from Friday.

A total of 294,939 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19. The KDHE says a person with multiple positive tests is only counted once.

