Coronavirus in Kansas: 70 more deaths, 5,730 new cases

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say there have been 70 more Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 since the last update on Friday. The Kansas COVID-19 death toll is 1,856.

Also since Friday, there have been 5,730 new coronavirus cases in the state. The state’s total since the pandemic began is 174,025.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

There have been 92 new hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 since the last update.

The KDHE says a total of 687,299 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. That number is up 10,408 since Friday

CountyConfirmed
Allen County448
Anderson County426
Atchison County969
Barber County211
Barton County1,818
Bourbon County663
Brown County848
Butler County3,884
Chase County174
Chautauqua County104
Cherokee County1,250
Cheyenne County226
Clark County154
Clay County445
Cloud County686
Coffey County350
Comanche County94
Cowley County1,832
Crawford County2,665
Decatur County207
Dickinson County833
Doniphan County556
Douglas County5,045
Edwards County181
Elk County63
Ellis County2,707
Ellsworth County804
Finney County4,360
Ford County4,807
Franklin County1,270
Geary County1,211
Gove County312
Graham County181
Grant County774
Gray County425
Greeley County88
Greenwood County251
Hamilton County167
Harper County353
Harvey County2,047
Haskell County300
Hodgeman County148
Jackson County784
Jefferson County841
Jewell County90
Johnson County30,199
Kearny County427
Kingman County438
Kiowa County119
Labette County1,046
Lane County90
Leavenworth County4,138
Lincoln County114
Linn County353
Logan County248
Lyon County2,895
Marion County465
Marshall County494
McPherson County1,665
Meade County333
Miami County1,229
Mitchell County265
Montgomery County1,316
Morris County244
Morton County144
Nemaha County1,174
Neosho County789
Ness County295
Norton County1,090
Osage County614
Osborne County111
Ottawa County293
Pawnee County804
Phillips County493
Pottawatomie County754
Pratt County560
Rawlins County204
Reno County5,740
Republic County391
Rice County553
Riley County3,010
Rooks County394
Rush County286
Russell County607
Saline County2,905
Scott County403
Sedgwick County30,881
Seward County2,854
Shawnee County8,927
Sheridan County333
Sherman County488
Smith County172
Stafford County227
Stanton County153
Stevens County430
Sumner County973
Thomas County741
Trego County245
Wabaunsee County338
Wallace County144
Washington County344
Wichita County166
Wilson County377
Woodson County81
Wyandotte County12,407
Dundy County, NE76
Furnas County, NE299
Hitchcock County, NE123
Red Willow County, NE720
Beaver County, OK239
Harper County, OK272
Kay County, OK2,121
Texas County, OK2,544

County list updated: Dec 7, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

