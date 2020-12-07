Coronavirus in Kansas: 70 more deaths, 5,730 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say there have been 70 more Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 since the last update on Friday. The Kansas COVID-19 death toll is 1,856.

Also since Friday, there have been 5,730 new coronavirus cases in the state. The state’s total since the pandemic began is 174,025.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

There have been 92 new hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 since the last update.

The KDHE says a total of 687,299 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. That number is up 10,408 since Friday