Coronavirus in Kansas: 7,234 new cases, 10 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state says the number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has gone up by 7,234 since Friday. The new total is 122,741 positive cases in Kansas since the pandemic began.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 10 more Kansans have died from complications of COVID-19. It brings the Kansas death toll since the pandemic began to 1,266.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered from the coronavirus.

The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased by 104 since Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 611,015 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus.

CountyConfirmed
Allen County256
Anderson County323
Atchison County712
Barber County158
Barton County1,285
Bourbon County395
Brown County506
Butler County2,535
Chase County134
Chautauqua County45
Cherokee County931
Cheyenne County183
Clark County91
Clay County298
Cloud County439
Coffey County251
Comanche County31
Cowley County1,104
Crawford County1,944
Decatur County188
Dickinson County596
Doniphan County344
Douglas County3,712
Edwards County123
Elk County33
Ellis County1,908
Ellsworth County502
Finney County3,498
Ford County4,225
Franklin County887
Geary County726
Gove County251
Graham County113
Grant County566
Gray County313
Greeley County69
Greenwood County134
Hamilton County101
Harper County233
Harvey County1,373
Haskell County223
Hodgeman County112
Jackson County515
Jefferson County525
Jewell County39
Johnson County21,981
Kearny County244
Kingman County254
Kiowa County89
Labette County672
Lane County52
Leavenworth County3,208
Lincoln County39
Linn County217
Logan County193
Lyon County1,977
Marion County334
Marshall County290
McPherson County993
Meade County229
Miami County786
Mitchell County108
Montgomery County879
Morris County136
Morton County86
Nemaha County767
Neosho County521
Ness County204
Norton County977
Osage County361
Osborne County48
Ottawa County169
Pawnee County528
Phillips County323
Pottawatomie County574
Pratt County379
Rawlins County158
Reno County3,682
Republic County181
Rice County284
Riley County2,291
Rooks County206
Rush County156
Russell County351
Saline County1,697
Scott County270
Sedgwick County21,255
Seward County2,335
Shawnee County5,792
Sheridan County274
Sherman County356
Smith County86
Stafford County156
Stanton County121
Stevens County338
Sumner County600
Thomas County526
Trego County164
Wabaunsee County252
Wallace County124
Washington County217
Wichita County96
Wilson County213
Woodson County48
Wyandotte County9,964
Dundy County, NE47
Furnas County, NE188
Hitchcock County, NE78
Red Willow County, NE413
Beaver County, OK142
Harper County, OK121
Kay County, OK1,289
Texas County, OK2,108

County list updated: Nov 16, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

