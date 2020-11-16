Coronavirus in Kansas: 7,234 new cases, 10 more deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state says the number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has gone up by 7,234 since Friday. The new total is 122,741 positive cases in Kansas since the pandemic began.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 10 more Kansans have died from complications of COVID-19. It brings the Kansas death toll since the pandemic began to 1,266.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered from the coronavirus.

The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased by 104 since Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 611,015 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus.