Coronavirus in Kansas: 73 more deaths, 14.1% of Kansans vaccinated

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say another 17,519 Kansans have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. It brings the number of people who have at least one dose in them to 411,379, 14.1% of Kansans. The number of people who have received a second dose is 202,787.

The state says a total of 939,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed. That is up 134,410 since last week.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases vaccine and coronavirus updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Since Monday, the KDHE says 73 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. That brings the state’s death toll to 4,816.

Another 65 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past two days. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since Monday, another 807 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. It brings the state’s total, since the pandemic began, to 295,109.

Also, another 4,848 Kansans have tested negative for the virus. In all, 969,651 Kansans have tested negative since the pandemic began.

The charts below will be updated by 1 p.m.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,127300
Anderson813100
Atchison1,530400
Barber365224
Barton2,570904
Bourbon1,280300
Brown1,212300
Butler7,2051,500
Chase243100
Chautauqua258200
Cherokee2,359500
Cheyenne353100
Clark242100
Clay779504
Cloud967200
Coffey712300
Comanche158
Cowley3,8051,250
Crawford4,5141,100
Decatur259100
Dickinson1,685400
Doniphan942300
Douglas8,2654,410
Edwards254200
Elk175100
Ellis3,6811,648
Ellsworth1,208200
Finney5,3221,200
Ford5,5774,300
Franklin2,438600
Geary3,0251,770
Gove376100
Graham249100
Grant926224
Gray551302
Greeley102100
Greenwood547200
Hamilton201
Harper597100
Harvey3,403900
Haskell407200
Hodgeman203100
Jackson1,329600
Jefferson1,618400
Jewell199100
Johnson54,37014,330
Kearny560200
Kingman727200
Kiowa238100
Labette2,608600
Lane124100
Leavenworth6,7831,800
Lincoln254200
Linn749300
Logan292124
Lyon4,0992,026
Marion1,024504
Marshall1,068300
McPherson3,1081,104
Meade493200
Miami2,637700
Mitchell558284
Montgomery3,284900
Morris556320
Morton254202
Nemaha1,474582
Neosho1,739300
Ness364200
Norton1,200100
Osage1,189400
Osborne287200
Ottawa548200
Pawnee1,133200
Phillips704350
Pottawatomie1,755600
Pratt802300
Rawlins290100
Reno8,2992,082
Republic657224
Rice1,054300
Riley4,888600
Rooks634224
Rush425100
Russell842444
Saline5,9631,802
Scott569302
Sedgwick53,67915,260
Seward3,7762,704
Shawnee16,3624,910
Sheridan426202
Sherman607200
Smith264290
Stafford333200
Stanton184100
Stevens546200
Sumner2,070600
Thomas1,076302
Trego400200
Wabaunsee662200
Wallace173100
Washington526200
Wichita215100
Wilson946300
Woodson204100
Wyandotte19,2197,150
Dundy, NE178 
Furnas, NE491 
Hitchcock, NE248 
Red Willow, NE1,180 
Beaver, OK440 
Harper, OK408 
Kay, OK5,084 
Texas, OK3,448 

County coronavirus cases updated: March 1, 2021
Weekly doses updated March 2, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

