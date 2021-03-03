Coronavirus in Kansas: 73 more deaths, 14.1% of Kansans vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say another 17,519 Kansans have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. It brings the number of people who have at least one dose in them to 411,379, 14.1% of Kansans. The number of people who have received a second dose is 202,787.

The state says a total of 939,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed. That is up 134,410 since last week.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases vaccine and coronavirus updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Since Monday, the KDHE says 73 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. That brings the state’s death toll to 4,816.

Another 65 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past two days. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since Monday, another 807 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. It brings the state’s total, since the pandemic began, to 295,109.

Also, another 4,848 Kansans have tested negative for the virus. In all, 969,651 Kansans have tested negative since the pandemic began.

