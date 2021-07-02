Coronavirus in Kansas: 75 more cases of delta variant, state urges caution over 4th of July weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another 75 Kansans have the COVID-19 delta variant, bringing the state’s total to 358 delta variant cases. The variant has been identified in 43 of Kansas’ 105 counties. (See chart below.)

That’s enough to have the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) urging Kansans to take proactive measures this holiday weekend to protect themselves from the rapidly spreading variant.

“This is a fast-spreading variant that spreads quickly in communities that have the lowest vaccination rates,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE secretary, said in a news release. “Please get vaccinated, and in the interim, please take precautions to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

The KDHE releases the new data each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It says there have been three more deaths connected to COVID-19 and 30 new hospitalizations. It does not track recoveries.

Since the last update, another 409 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 2,200 have tested negative.

The KDHE says 3,788 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,399 got their second dose.

In all 39% of Kansans have completed their vaccinations. That is up .2% since Wednesday.