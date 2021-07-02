Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 75 more cases of delta variant, state urges caution over 4th of July weekend

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another 75 Kansans have the COVID-19 delta variant, bringing the state’s total to 358 delta variant cases. The variant has been identified in 43 of Kansas’ 105 counties. (See chart below.)

That’s enough to have the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) urging Kansans to take proactive measures this holiday weekend to protect themselves from the rapidly spreading variant.

“This is a fast-spreading variant that spreads quickly in communities that have the lowest vaccination rates,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE secretary, said in a news release. “Please get vaccinated, and in the interim, please take precautions to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

The KDHE releases the new data each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It says there have been three more deaths connected to COVID-19 and 30 new hospitalizations. It does not track recoveries.

Since the last update, another 409 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 2,200 have tested negative.

The KDHE says 3,788 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,399 got their second dose.

In all 39% of Kansans have completed their vaccinations. That is up .2% since Wednesday.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,2604
Anderson8543
Atchison1,5403
Barber374
Barton2,6086
Bourbon1,4451
Brown1,243
Butler7,6544
Chase2781
Chautauqua274
Cherokee2,6434
Cheyenne371
Clark250
Clay815
Cloud1,004
Coffey7521
Comanche172
Cowley4,01210
Crawford4,90128
Decatur281
Dickinson1,8332
Doniphan1,0558
Douglas8,9944
Edwards267
Elk181
Ellis3,765
Ellsworth1,2292
Finney5,8731
Ford5,7874
Franklin2,6052
Geary3,66722
Gove388
Graham265
Grant949
Gray596
Greeley104
Greenwood5761
Hamilton210
Harper6241
Harvey3,7102
Haskell416
Hodgeman213
Jackson1,4192
Jefferson1,7661
Jewell216
Johnson59,97640
Kearny573
Kingman780
Kiowa236
Labette2,7743
Lane128
Leavenworth7,3486
Lincoln266
Linn835
Logan305
Lyon4,3292
Marion1,120
Marshall1,138
McPherson3,3412
Meade514
Miami2,8131
Mitchell569
Montgomery3,486
Morris592
Morton270
Nemaha1,5323
Neosho1,8256
Ness372
Norton1,220
Osage1,268
Osborne2941
Ottawa5591
Pawnee1,179
Phillips711
Pottawatomie2,0047
Pratt815
Rawlins333
Reno8,605
Republic671
Rice1,076
Riley6,33521
Rooks662
Rush434
Russell865
Saline6,3692
Scott604
Sedgwick58,092109
Seward3,879
Shawnee17,77511
Sheridan437
Sherman662
Smith279
Stafford344
Stanton186
Stevens559
Sumner2,2392
Thomas1,105
Trego407
Wabaunsee698
Wallace179
Washington555
Wichita218
Wilson1,0391
Woodson2251
Wyandotte21,07222
Beaver, OK475 
Harper, OK422 
Kay, OK5,350 
Texas, OK3,544 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated: July 2, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated July 2, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

