Coronavirus in Kansas: 7,526 new cases, 46 more deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 7,526 over the weekend. It brings the total number of positive tests since the pandemic began to 142,059 in Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says there are 46 more deaths linked to COVID-19 since Friday. It brings the Kansas coronavirus death toll to 1,456.

Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 increased by 95 since Friday.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered from the coronavirus.

Since February, 642,229 Kansans have tested negative for the virus. That is up by 12,869 from Friday.