Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Coronavirus in Kansas: 7,526 new cases, 46 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 7,526 over the weekend. It brings the total number of positive tests since the pandemic began to 142,059 in Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says there are 46 more deaths linked to COVID-19 since Friday. It brings the Kansas coronavirus death toll to 1,456.

Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 increased by 95 since Friday.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered from the coronavirus.

Since February, 642,229 Kansans have tested negative for the virus. That is up by 12,869 from Friday.

CountyConfirmed
Allen County313
Anderson County360
Atchison County799
Barber County182
Barton County1,530
Bourbon County495
Brown County660
Butler County3,011
Chase County151
Chautauqua County71
Cherokee County1,056
Cheyenne County202
Clark County109
Clay County370
Cloud County556
Coffey County284
Comanche County47
Cowley County1,384
Crawford County2,175
Decatur County194
Dickinson County661
Doniphan County434
Douglas County4,223
Edwards County141
Elk County47
Ellis County2,212
Ellsworth County607
Finney County3,837
Ford County4,496
Franklin County1,013
Geary County838
Gove County278
Graham County136
Grant County627
Gray County374
Greeley County83
Greenwood County152
Hamilton County141
Harper County292
Harvey County1,643
Haskell County243
Hodgeman County130
Jackson County629
Jefferson County647
Jewell County57
Johnson County25,025
Kearny County327
Kingman County324
Kiowa County103
Labette County785
Lane County71
Leavenworth County3,503
Lincoln County63
Linn County258
Logan County214
Lyon County2,407
Marion County388
Marshall County381
McPherson County1,249
Meade County285
Miami County923
Mitchell County173
Montgomery County1,029
Morris County151
Morton County96
Nemaha County926
Neosho County612
Ness County248
Norton County1,025
Osage County470
Osborne County71
Ottawa County211
Pawnee County610
Phillips County373
Pottawatomie County649
Pratt County454
Rawlins County170
Reno County4,356
Republic County268
Rice County376
Riley County2,618
Rooks County311
Rush County203
Russell County467
Saline County2,079
Scott County315
Sedgwick County25,157
Seward County2,486
Shawnee County6,862
Sheridan County298
Sherman County407
Smith County122
Stafford County184
Stanton County132
Stevens County388
Sumner County695
Thomas County611
Trego County193
Wabaunsee County293
Wallace County135
Washington County286
Wichita County125
Wilson County247
Woodson County57
Wyandotte County10,924
Dundy County, NE55
Furnas County, NE227
Hitchcock County, NE87
Red Willow County, NE526
Beaver County, OK165
Harper County, OK171
Kay County, OK1,605
Texas County, OK2,245

County list updated: Nov 23, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories