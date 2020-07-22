Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 770 more cases, 1 new death

Coronavirus in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state says the number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began is 24,104. That is an increase of 770 since Monday.

The state says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 308, an increase of one in the last two days.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases its updated statistics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

It does not release how many of the cases are still active. Some health departments on the county level do keep track of that data.

The KDHE says 1,545 Kansans have been hospitalized with coronavirus since the pandemic began. That is up 48 since Monday.

It says 244,582 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That is an increase of 6,385 since Monday.

Dr. Lee Norman, the secretary of the KDHE, will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. today. KSN will livestream it here on KSN.com.

CountyConfirmed
Allen11
Anderson24
Atchison48
Barber4
Barton74
Bourbon47
Brown25
Butler144
Chase6
Chautauqua5
Cherokee63
Cheyenne2
Clark38
Clay13
Cloud26
Coffey62
Comanche3
Cowley117
Crawford360
Decatur5
Dickinson32
Doniphan34
Douglas552
Edwards9
Elk1
Ellis99
Ellsworth14
Finney1,595
Ford2,065
Franklin124
Geary160
Gove2
Graham10
Grant71
Gray44
Greeley3
Greenwood13
Hamilton38
Harper6
Harvey127
Haskell35
Hodgeman10
Jackson131
Jefferson44
Jewell5
Johnson4,158
Kearny53
Kingman5
Kiowa6
Labette103
Lane5
Leavenworth1,333
Lincoln5
Linn25
Logan2
Lyon558
Marion36
Marshall7
McPherson118
Meade37
Miami89
Mitchell21
Montgomery106
Morris6
Morton7
Nemaha41
Neosho49
Ness5
Norton21
Osage32
Osborne3
Ottawa26
Pawnee7
Phillips36
Pottawatomie102
Pratt28
Reno179
Republic21
Rice16
Riley389
Rooks11
Rush5
Russell4
Saline284
Scott21
Sedgwick3,368
Seward1,067
Shawnee1,237
Sheridan7
Sherman9
Smith3
Stafford2
Stanton17
Stevens40
Sumner72
Thomas23
Trego3
Wabaunsee38
Washington2
Wichita1
Wilson7
Woodson10
Wyandotte3,937
Dundy County, NE1
Furnas County, NE12
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE11
Beaver County, OK33
Harper County, OK2
Kay County, OK156
Texas County, OK1,009

County list updated: July 22, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

