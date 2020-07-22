Coronavirus in Kansas: 770 more cases, 1 new death

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state says the number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began is 24,104. That is an increase of 770 since Monday.

The state says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 308, an increase of one in the last two days.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases its updated statistics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

It does not release how many of the cases are still active. Some health departments on the county level do keep track of that data.

The KDHE says 1,545 Kansans have been hospitalized with coronavirus since the pandemic began. That is up 48 since Monday.

It says 244,582 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That is an increase of 6,385 since Monday.

Dr. Lee Norman, the secretary of the KDHE, will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. today. KSN will livestream it here on KSN.com.

County Confirmed Allen 11 Anderson 24 Atchison 48 Barber 4 Barton 74 Bourbon 47 Brown 25 Butler 144 Chase 6 Chautauqua 5 Cherokee 63 Cheyenne 2 Clark 38 Clay 13 Cloud 26 Coffey 62 Comanche 3 Cowley 117 Crawford 360 Decatur 5 Dickinson 32 Doniphan 34 Douglas 552 Edwards 9 Elk 1 Ellis 99 Ellsworth 14 Finney 1,595 Ford 2,065 Franklin 124 Geary 160 Gove 2 Graham 10 Grant 71 Gray 44 Greeley 3 Greenwood 13 Hamilton 38 Harper 6 Harvey 127 Haskell 35 Hodgeman 10 Jackson 131 Jefferson 44 Jewell 5 Johnson 4,158 Kearny 53 Kingman 5 Kiowa 6 Labette 103 Lane 5 Leavenworth 1,333 Lincoln 5 Linn 25 Logan 2 Lyon 558 Marion 36 Marshall 7 McPherson 118 Meade 37 Miami 89 Mitchell 21 Montgomery 106 Morris 6 Morton 7 Nemaha 41 Neosho 49 Ness 5 Norton 21 Osage 32 Osborne 3 Ottawa 26 Pawnee 7 Phillips 36 Pottawatomie 102 Pratt 28 Reno 179 Republic 21 Rice 16 Riley 389 Rooks 11 Rush 5 Russell 4 Saline 284 Scott 21 Sedgwick 3,368 Seward 1,067 Shawnee 1,237 Sheridan 7 Sherman 9 Smith 3 Stafford 2 Stanton 17 Stevens 40 Sumner 72 Thomas 23 Trego 3 Wabaunsee 38 Washington 2 Wichita 1 Wilson 7 Woodson 10 Wyandotte 3,937 Dundy County, NE 1 Furnas County, NE 12 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 11 Beaver County, OK 33 Harper County, OK 2 Kay County, OK 156 Texas County, OK 1,009

County list updated: July 22, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

