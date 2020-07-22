Coronavirus in Kansas: 770 more cases, 1 new death

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state says the number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began is 24,104. That is an increase of 770 since Monday.
The state says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 308, an increase of one in the last two days.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases its updated statistics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
It does not release how many of the cases are still active. Some health departments on the county level do keep track of that data.
The KDHE says 1,545 Kansans have been hospitalized with coronavirus since the pandemic began. That is up 48 since Monday.
It says 244,582 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That is an increase of 6,385 since Monday.
Dr. Lee Norman, the secretary of the KDHE, will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. today. KSN will livestream it here on KSN.com.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|11
|Anderson
|24
|Atchison
|48
|Barber
|4
|Barton
|74
|Bourbon
|47
|Brown
|25
|Butler
|144
|Chase
|6
|Chautauqua
|5
|Cherokee
|63
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|38
|Clay
|13
|Cloud
|26
|Coffey
|62
|Comanche
|3
|Cowley
|117
|Crawford
|360
|Decatur
|5
|Dickinson
|32
|Doniphan
|34
|Douglas
|552
|Edwards
|9
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|99
|Ellsworth
|14
|Finney
|1,595
|Ford
|2,065
|Franklin
|124
|Geary
|160
|Gove
|2
|Graham
|10
|Grant
|71
|Gray
|44
|Greeley
|3
|Greenwood
|13
|Hamilton
|38
|Harper
|6
|Harvey
|127
|Haskell
|35
|Hodgeman
|10
|Jackson
|131
|Jefferson
|44
|Jewell
|5
|Johnson
|4,158
|Kearny
|53
|Kingman
|5
|Kiowa
|6
|Labette
|103
|Lane
|5
|Leavenworth
|1,333
|Lincoln
|5
|Linn
|25
|Logan
|2
|Lyon
|558
|Marion
|36
|Marshall
|7
|McPherson
|118
|Meade
|37
|Miami
|89
|Mitchell
|21
|Montgomery
|106
|Morris
|6
|Morton
|7
|Nemaha
|41
|Neosho
|49
|Ness
|5
|Norton
|21
|Osage
|32
|Osborne
|3
|Ottawa
|26
|Pawnee
|7
|Phillips
|36
|Pottawatomie
|102
|Pratt
|28
|Reno
|179
|Republic
|21
|Rice
|16
|Riley
|389
|Rooks
|11
|Rush
|5
|Russell
|4
|Saline
|284
|Scott
|21
|Sedgwick
|3,368
|Seward
|1,067
|Shawnee
|1,237
|Sheridan
|7
|Sherman
|9
|Smith
|3
|Stafford
|2
|Stanton
|17
|Stevens
|40
|Sumner
|72
|Thomas
|23
|Trego
|3
|Wabaunsee
|38
|Washington
|2
|Wichita
|1
|Wilson
|7
|Woodson
|10
|Wyandotte
|3,937
|Dundy County, NE
|1
|Furnas County, NE
|12
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|11
|Beaver County, OK
|33
|Harper County, OK
|2
|Kay County, OK
|156
|Texas County, OK
|1,009
County list updated: July 22, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
