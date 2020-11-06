Coronavirus in Kansas: 79 more deaths, 5,418 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 79 new deaths from COVID-19.

The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 5,418, and hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 are up 83 since Wednesday.

It brings the state’s total of positive cases since the pandemic began to 97,6333.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

In all, 578,687 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

