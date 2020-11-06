Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Coronavirus in Kansas: 79 more deaths, 5,418 new cases

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 79 new deaths from COVID-19.

The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 5,418, and hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 are up 83 since Wednesday.

It brings the state’s total of positive cases since the pandemic began to 97,6333.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

In all, 578,687 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories