Coronavirus in Kansas: 8 more deaths, 1,155 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state reports eight more Kansans have died due to COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 5,196. It also reports 56 more Kansans have been hospitalized in the past two days.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also says 1,155 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday, while 3,234 people tested negative.

The KDHE says there are 51 more cases of the COVID delta variant since the last update. See the charts below for the county-by-county delta variant numbers.

More than 6,500 Kansans got vaccinated against COVID since Monday. In all, 39.6% of the state’s population has finished getting vaccinated.

The KDHE provides updates each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,28211
Anderson8643
Atchison1,5587
Barber376
Barton2,6337
Bourbon1,5017
Brown1,2491
Butler7,6956
Chase2811
Chautauqua284
Cherokee2,7896
Cheyenne371
Clark252
Clay825
Cloud1,005
Coffey7591
Comanche171
Cowley4,04715
Crawford5,07455
Decatur280
Dickinson1,8777
Doniphan1,08425
Douglas9,0497
Edwards267
Elk182
Ellis3,779
Ellsworth1,2342
Finney5,8991
Ford5,8138
Franklin2,6704
Geary3,79049
Gove3891
Graham265
Grant953
Gray619
Greeley104
Greenwood5821
Hamilton211
Harper6241
Harvey3,7383
Haskell416
Hodgeman212
Jackson1,4335
Jefferson1,7873
Jewell215
Johnson60,901103
Kearny573
Kingman782
Kiowa236
Labette2,81710
Lane128
Leavenworth7,49711
Lincoln266
Linn8571
Logan304
Lyon4,3685
Marion1,123
Marshall1,159
McPherson3,3583
Meade513
Miami2,8783
Mitchell570
Montgomery3,5215
Morris6061
Morton271
Nemaha1,5466
Neosho1,87613
Ness372
Norton1,228
Osage1,2821
Osborne2942
Ottawa5612
Pawnee1,182
Phillips711
Pottawatomie2,05311
Pratt820
Rawlins333
Reno8,633
Republic673
Rice1,076
Riley6,45826
Rooks662
Rush434
Russell868
Saline6,4227
Scott606
Sedgwick58,494175
Seward3,884
Shawnee17,93825
Sheridan439
Sherman664
Smith279
Stafford349
Stanton187
Stevens561
Sumner2,2633
Thomas1,114
Trego407
Wabaunsee7161
Wallace180
Washington5591
Wichita218
Wilson1,0662
Woodson2271
Wyandotte21,41355
Dundy, NE187
Furnas, NE482
Hitchcock, NE259
Red Willow, NE1,282
Beaver, OK475
Harper, OK422 
Kay, OK5,366 
Texas, OK3,548 

Kansas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated: July 14, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

