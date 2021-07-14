Coronavirus in Kansas: 8 more deaths, 1,155 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state reports eight more Kansans have died due to COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 5,196. It also reports 56 more Kansans have been hospitalized in the past two days.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also says 1,155 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday, while 3,234 people tested negative.

The KDHE says there are 51 more cases of the COVID delta variant since the last update. See the charts below for the county-by-county delta variant numbers.

More than 6,500 Kansans got vaccinated against COVID since Monday. In all, 39.6% of the state’s population has finished getting vaccinated.

The KDHE provides updates each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.