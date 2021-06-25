Coronavirus in Kansas: 8 more deaths, 26 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who are armed with a COVID-19 vaccine has jumped by several thousand since Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows 4,656 more Kansans got their first dose of vaccine, while 6,369 got their second dose.

In all, the KDHE says 38.2% of the state’s population is completely vaccinated against COVID-19.

The KDHE releases the vaccine and coronavirus numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

In the past two days, the KDHE says eight more deaths have been linked to COVID-19. As a result, the Kansas death toll is 5,147. Officials also report 26 new hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since Wednesday, 287 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. The KDHE did not update the number of people who have tested negative.