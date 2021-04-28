Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 8 more deaths, 55 new hospitalizations

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of people sick and dying from COVID-19 is increasing in Kansas according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The KDHE shows there have been 8 more deaths linked to COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,978. The KDHE also shows 55 new hospitalizations in the past two days. It does not track recoveries.

Out of 4,562 Kansans tested for the coronavirus, 645 tested positive.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus and vaccine updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

It shows 8,512 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since Monday morning, bringing the total to 1.1 million Kansans, 38.1% of the state’s population.

The number of Kansans receiving their final dose of vaccine since Monday is 20,745, bringing the total to 762,439, 28.1% of the state’s population.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,238
Anderson836
Atchison1,609
Barber373
Barton2,604
Bourbon1,403
Brown1,235100
Butler7,476100
Chase258
Chautauqua266
Cherokee2,465200
Cheyenne362
Clark250
Clay798100
Cloud980100
Coffey724
Comanche167
Cowley3,938
Crawford4,717
Decatur269
Dickinson1,740300
Doniphan967
Douglas8,787500
Edwards263
Elk180
Ellis3,733
Ellsworth1,220
Finney5,400
Ford5,740100
Franklin2,542400
Geary3,355
Gove386
Graham265
Grant941
Gray562
Greeley104
Greenwood556
Hamilton202
Harper616
Harvey3,603
Haskell418
Hodgeman211
Jackson1,396100
Jefferson1,705
Jewell210
Johnson57,7079,220
Kearny566
Kingman752
Kiowa238
Labette2,731
Lane126
Leavenworth7,178200
Lincoln263
Linn803
Logan289
Lyon4,251200
Marion1,093
Marshall1,082100
McPherson3,254200
Meade513
Miami2,741100
Mitchell561
Montgomery3,441
Morris580
Morton255
Nemaha1,509
Neosho1,799
Ness370
Norton1,205
Osage1,229100
Osborne289
Ottawa551
Pawnee1,165
Phillips713100
Pottawatomie1,882100
Pratt814100
Rawlins300
Reno8,482600
Republic661100
Rice1,072
Riley5,972
Rooks654
Rush431
Russell857
Saline6,203200
Scott585
Sedgwick55,99915,440
Seward3,852
Shawnee17,337300
Sheridan432
Sherman631
Smith270
Stafford339
Stanton184
Stevens558
Sumner2,152200
Thomas1,096100
Trego406
Wabaunsee678
Wallace177
Washington533
Wichita216
Wilson1,006
Woodson216
Wyandotte20,1919,380
Dundy, NE178 
Furnas, NE503 
Hitchcock, NE253 
Red Willow, NE1,206 
Beaver, OK474 
Harper, OK420 
Kay, OK5,305 
Texas, OK3,506 

County coronavirus cases updated: April 28, 2021
Weekly doses updated April 26, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

