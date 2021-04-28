Coronavirus in Kansas: 8 more deaths, 55 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of people sick and dying from COVID-19 is increasing in Kansas according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The KDHE shows there have been 8 more deaths linked to COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,978. The KDHE also shows 55 new hospitalizations in the past two days. It does not track recoveries.

Out of 4,562 Kansans tested for the coronavirus, 645 tested positive.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus and vaccine updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

It shows 8,512 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since Monday morning, bringing the total to 1.1 million Kansans, 38.1% of the state’s population.

The number of Kansans receiving their final dose of vaccine since Monday is 20,745, bringing the total to 762,439, 28.1% of the state’s population.