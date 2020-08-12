Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 8 more deaths, 817 more cases

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 817, to 32,547 on Wednesday. The number reflects all Kansans who have tested positive since the pandemic began.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 395, an increase of 8 since Monday.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries. Some county health departments do provide that information, such as the Sedgwick County Health Department.

The KDHE does track hospitalizations. As of Wednesday morning, 1,975 Kansans have been hospitalized since the pandemic began. That is up 64 since Monday.

The KDHE says 302,016 have tested negative for COVID-19. That is an increase of 7,077.

Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the KDHE, will provide an update on coronavirus issues in Kansas. His briefing is set for 4 p.m. Wednesday. KSN will livestream the news conference on KSN.com. Norman will be joined by Dr. Chris Brown with the University of Kansas Medical Center.

CountyConfirmed
Allen17
Anderson30
Atchison74
Barber4
Barton128
Bourbon71
Brown45
Butler314
Chase46
Chautauqua6
Cherokee139
Cheyenne4
Clark45
Clay21
Cloud40
Coffey69
Comanche7
Cowley178
Crawford405
Decatur5
Dickinson45
Doniphan45
Douglas758
Edwards11
Elk1
Ellis148
Ellsworth21
Finney1,715
Ford2,191
Franklin211
Geary202
Gove5
Graham18
Grant98
Gray75
Greeley4
Greenwood23
Hamilton43
Harper16
Harvey218
Haskell45
Hodgeman11
Jackson154
Jefferson86
Jewell12
Johnson6,120
Kearny61
Kingman20
Kiowa8
Labette149
Lane5
Leavenworth1,532
Lincoln6
Linn47
Logan2
Lyon695
Marion58
Marshall15
McPherson159
Meade59
Miami151
Mitchell27
Montgomery163
Morris12
Morton9
Nemaha50
Neosho65
Ness7
Norton22
Osage46
Osborne4
Ottawa35
Pawnee9
Phillips48
Pottawatomie117
Pratt35
Reno360
Republic31
Rice38
Riley446
Rooks18
Rush10
Russell19
Saline373
Scott42
Sedgwick5,334
Seward1,168
Shawnee1,653
Sheridan7
Sherman16
Smith3
Stafford4
Stanton38
Stevens46
Sumner99
Thomas43
Trego6
Wabaunsee43
Washington1
Wichita4
Wilson11
Woodson12
Wyandotte5,182
Dundy County, NE1
Furnas County, NE15
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE17
Beaver County, OK37
Harper County, OK10
Kay County, OK251
Texas County, OK1,058

County list updated: Aug 12, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

