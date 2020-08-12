Coronavirus in Kansas: 8 more deaths, 817 more cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 817, to 32,547 on Wednesday. The number reflects all Kansans who have tested positive since the pandemic began.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 395, an increase of 8 since Monday.
The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries. Some county health departments do provide that information, such as the Sedgwick County Health Department.
The KDHE does track hospitalizations. As of Wednesday morning, 1,975 Kansans have been hospitalized since the pandemic began. That is up 64 since Monday.
The KDHE says 302,016 have tested negative for COVID-19. That is an increase of 7,077.
Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the KDHE, will provide an update on coronavirus issues in Kansas. His briefing is set for 4 p.m. Wednesday. KSN will livestream the news conference on KSN.com. Norman will be joined by Dr. Chris Brown with the University of Kansas Medical Center.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|17
|Anderson
|30
|Atchison
|74
|Barber
|4
|Barton
|128
|Bourbon
|71
|Brown
|45
|Butler
|314
|Chase
|46
|Chautauqua
|6
|Cherokee
|139
|Cheyenne
|4
|Clark
|45
|Clay
|21
|Cloud
|40
|Coffey
|69
|Comanche
|7
|Cowley
|178
|Crawford
|405
|Decatur
|5
|Dickinson
|45
|Doniphan
|45
|Douglas
|758
|Edwards
|11
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|148
|Ellsworth
|21
|Finney
|1,715
|Ford
|2,191
|Franklin
|211
|Geary
|202
|Gove
|5
|Graham
|18
|Grant
|98
|Gray
|75
|Greeley
|4
|Greenwood
|23
|Hamilton
|43
|Harper
|16
|Harvey
|218
|Haskell
|45
|Hodgeman
|11
|Jackson
|154
|Jefferson
|86
|Jewell
|12
|Johnson
|6,120
|Kearny
|61
|Kingman
|20
|Kiowa
|8
|Labette
|149
|Lane
|5
|Leavenworth
|1,532
|Lincoln
|6
|Linn
|47
|Logan
|2
|Lyon
|695
|Marion
|58
|Marshall
|15
|McPherson
|159
|Meade
|59
|Miami
|151
|Mitchell
|27
|Montgomery
|163
|Morris
|12
|Morton
|9
|Nemaha
|50
|Neosho
|65
|Ness
|7
|Norton
|22
|Osage
|46
|Osborne
|4
|Ottawa
|35
|Pawnee
|9
|Phillips
|48
|Pottawatomie
|117
|Pratt
|35
|Reno
|360
|Republic
|31
|Rice
|38
|Riley
|446
|Rooks
|18
|Rush
|10
|Russell
|19
|Saline
|373
|Scott
|42
|Sedgwick
|5,334
|Seward
|1,168
|Shawnee
|1,653
|Sheridan
|7
|Sherman
|16
|Smith
|3
|Stafford
|4
|Stanton
|38
|Stevens
|46
|Sumner
|99
|Thomas
|43
|Trego
|6
|Wabaunsee
|43
|Washington
|1
|Wichita
|4
|Wilson
|11
|Woodson
|12
|Wyandotte
|5,182
|Dundy County, NE
|1
|Furnas County, NE
|15
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|17
|Beaver County, OK
|37
|Harper County, OK
|10
|Kay County, OK
|251
|Texas County, OK
|1,058
County list updated: Aug 12, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
