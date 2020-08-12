Coronavirus in Kansas: 8 more deaths, 817 more cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 817, to 32,547 on Wednesday. The number reflects all Kansans who have tested positive since the pandemic began.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 395, an increase of 8 since Monday.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries. Some county health departments do provide that information, such as the Sedgwick County Health Department.

The KDHE does track hospitalizations. As of Wednesday morning, 1,975 Kansans have been hospitalized since the pandemic began. That is up 64 since Monday.

The KDHE says 302,016 have tested negative for COVID-19. That is an increase of 7,077.

Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the KDHE, will provide an update on coronavirus issues in Kansas. His briefing is set for 4 p.m. Wednesday. KSN will livestream the news conference on KSN.com. Norman will be joined by Dr. Chris Brown with the University of Kansas Medical Center.

County Confirmed Allen 17 Anderson 30 Atchison 74 Barber 4 Barton 128 Bourbon 71 Brown 45 Butler 314 Chase 46 Chautauqua 6 Cherokee 139 Cheyenne 4 Clark 45 Clay 21 Cloud 40 Coffey 69 Comanche 7 Cowley 178 Crawford 405 Decatur 5 Dickinson 45 Doniphan 45 Douglas 758 Edwards 11 Elk 1 Ellis 148 Ellsworth 21 Finney 1,715 Ford 2,191 Franklin 211 Geary 202 Gove 5 Graham 18 Grant 98 Gray 75 Greeley 4 Greenwood 23 Hamilton 43 Harper 16 Harvey 218 Haskell 45 Hodgeman 11 Jackson 154 Jefferson 86 Jewell 12 Johnson 6,120 Kearny 61 Kingman 20 Kiowa 8 Labette 149 Lane 5 Leavenworth 1,532 Lincoln 6 Linn 47 Logan 2 Lyon 695 Marion 58 Marshall 15 McPherson 159 Meade 59 Miami 151 Mitchell 27 Montgomery 163 Morris 12 Morton 9 Nemaha 50 Neosho 65 Ness 7 Norton 22 Osage 46 Osborne 4 Ottawa 35 Pawnee 9 Phillips 48 Pottawatomie 117 Pratt 35 Reno 360 Republic 31 Rice 38 Riley 446 Rooks 18 Rush 10 Russell 19 Saline 373 Scott 42 Sedgwick 5,334 Seward 1,168 Shawnee 1,653 Sheridan 7 Sherman 16 Smith 3 Stafford 4 Stanton 38 Stevens 46 Sumner 99 Thomas 43 Trego 6 Wabaunsee 43 Washington 1 Wichita 4 Wilson 11 Woodson 12 Wyandotte 5,182 Dundy County, NE 1 Furnas County, NE 15 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 17 Beaver County, OK 37 Harper County, OK 10 Kay County, OK 251 Texas County, OK 1,058

County list updated: Aug 12, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

