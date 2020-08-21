Coronavirus in Kansas: 8 more deaths, all 105 Kansas counties have reported cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began has increased to 36,856. That is up 966 since Wednesday.

The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 419. That is an increase of 8 since Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) still shows Wallace County and Rawlins County as having zero cases, but both of those county health departments now report having 1 case each. It means that every Kansas county has had at least one positive COVID-19 case since the pandemic began.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It does not track how may of the positive cases are still active. You may be able to find localized information from county health departments.

The KDHE says 2,159 Kansans have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That is up 69 since Wednesday.

The number of Kansans who have tested negative since the pandemic began is ____. That is an increase of 5,509 since Wednesday.

County Confirmed Allen 23 Anderson 32 Atchison 87 Barber 6 Barton 168 Bourbon 80 Brown 52 Butler 363 Chase 54 Chautauqua 7 Cherokee 177 Cheyenne 5 Clark 46 Clay 23 Cloud 43 Coffey 73 Comanche 9 Cowley 203 Crawford 423 Decatur 5 Dickinson 51 Doniphan 52 Douglas 851 Edwards 19 Elk 1 Ellis 167 Ellsworth 22 Finney 1,749 Ford 2,237 Franklin 238 Geary 235 Gove 6 Graham 18 Grant 113 Gray 82 Greeley 4 Greenwood 24 Hamilton 43 Harper 39 Harvey 264 Haskell 52 Hodgeman 12 Jackson 171 Jefferson 100 Jewell 14 Johnson 6,788 Kearny 69 Kingman 31 Kiowa 9 Labette 165 Lane 6 Leavenworth 1,587 Lincoln 6 Linn 52 Logan 2 Lyon 742 Marion 60 Marshall 13 McPherson 173 Meade 62 Miami 165 Mitchell 27 Montgomery 185 Morris 13 Morton 10 Nemaha 53 Neosho 71 Ness 9 Norton 23 Osage 53 Osborne 4 Ottawa 39 Pawnee 68 Phillips 48 Pottawatomie 125 Pratt 35 Rawlins 1 Reno 507 Republic 34 Rice 40 Riley 459 Rooks 19 Rush 13 Russell 20 Saline 402 Scott 69 Sedgwick 6,212 Seward 1,202 Shawnee 1,856 Sheridan 7 Sherman 17 Smith 3 Stafford 13 Stanton 40 Stevens 46 Sumner 108 Thomas 48 Trego 7 Wabaunsee 46 Washington 2 Wallace 1 Wichita 4 Wilson 15 Woodson 12 Wyandotte 5,553 Dundy County, NE 3 Furnas County, NE 17 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 18 Beaver County, OK 41 Harper County, OK 14 Kay County, OK 281 Texas County, OK 1,090

County list updated: Aug 20, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Rawlins County Health Department

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

