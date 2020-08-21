Coronavirus in Kansas: 8 more deaths, all 105 Kansas counties have reported cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began has increased to 36,856. That is up 966 since Wednesday.
The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 419. That is an increase of 8 since Wednesday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) still shows Wallace County and Rawlins County as having zero cases, but both of those county health departments now report having 1 case each. It means that every Kansas county has had at least one positive COVID-19 case since the pandemic began.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It does not track how may of the positive cases are still active. You may be able to find localized information from county health departments.
The KDHE says 2,159 Kansans have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That is up 69 since Wednesday.
The number of Kansans who have tested negative since the pandemic began is ____. That is an increase of 5,509 since Wednesday.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|23
|Anderson
|32
|Atchison
|87
|Barber
|6
|Barton
|168
|Bourbon
|80
|Brown
|52
|Butler
|363
|Chase
|54
|Chautauqua
|7
|Cherokee
|177
|Cheyenne
|5
|Clark
|46
|Clay
|23
|Cloud
|43
|Coffey
|73
|Comanche
|9
|Cowley
|203
|Crawford
|423
|Decatur
|5
|Dickinson
|51
|Doniphan
|52
|Douglas
|851
|Edwards
|19
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|167
|Ellsworth
|22
|Finney
|1,749
|Ford
|2,237
|Franklin
|238
|Geary
|235
|Gove
|6
|Graham
|18
|Grant
|113
|Gray
|82
|Greeley
|4
|Greenwood
|24
|Hamilton
|43
|Harper
|39
|Harvey
|264
|Haskell
|52
|Hodgeman
|12
|Jackson
|171
|Jefferson
|100
|Jewell
|14
|Johnson
|6,788
|Kearny
|69
|Kingman
|31
|Kiowa
|9
|Labette
|165
|Lane
|6
|Leavenworth
|1,587
|Lincoln
|6
|Linn
|52
|Logan
|2
|Lyon
|742
|Marion
|60
|Marshall
|13
|McPherson
|173
|Meade
|62
|Miami
|165
|Mitchell
|27
|Montgomery
|185
|Morris
|13
|Morton
|10
|Nemaha
|53
|Neosho
|71
|Ness
|9
|Norton
|23
|Osage
|53
|Osborne
|4
|Ottawa
|39
|Pawnee
|68
|Phillips
|48
|Pottawatomie
|125
|Pratt
|35
|Rawlins
|1
|Reno
|507
|Republic
|34
|Rice
|40
|Riley
|459
|Rooks
|19
|Rush
|13
|Russell
|20
|Saline
|402
|Scott
|69
|Sedgwick
|6,212
|Seward
|1,202
|Shawnee
|1,856
|Sheridan
|7
|Sherman
|17
|Smith
|3
|Stafford
|13
|Stanton
|40
|Stevens
|46
|Sumner
|108
|Thomas
|48
|Trego
|7
|Wabaunsee
|46
|Washington
|2
|Wallace
|1
|Wichita
|4
|Wilson
|15
|Woodson
|12
|Wyandotte
|5,553
|Dundy County, NE
|3
|Furnas County, NE
|17
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|18
|Beaver County, OK
|41
|Harper County, OK
|14
|Kay County, OK
|281
|Texas County, OK
|1,090
County list updated: Aug 20, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Rawlins County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
