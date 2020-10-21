Coronavirus in Kansas: 80 more deaths, 1,148 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of Kansas deaths associated with COVID-19 is up 80 since Monday according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The total number of deaths in the state is at 952.

Kansas hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 are 3,506.

The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 1,448 since Monday. There have been 74,456 cases reported since the pandemic started.

Overall, 531,053 negative tests have been conducted.

The KDHE is monitoring 235 clusters. Some of the biggest clusters are at the Norton Correctional Facility with 181 cases, Hutchinson Correctional Facility with 161, and the Andbe Home in Norton with 74 cases. Ten deaths were reported at the nursing home. The governor will discuss the outbreak in Norton at her weekly press briefing.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

County Confirmed Allen County 86 Anderson County 153 Atchison County 449 Barber County 40 Barton County 659 Bourbon County 265 Brown County 205 Butler County 1,356 Chase County 91 Chautauqua County 25 Cherokee County 637 Cheyenne County 108 Clark County 63 Clay County 70 Cloud County 106 Coffey County 151 Comanche County 18 Cowley County 510 Crawford County 1,381 Decatur County 80 Dickinson County 282 Doniphan County 186 Douglas County 2,632 Edwards County 61 Elk County 15 Ellis County 1,325 Ellsworth County 178 Finney County 2,454 Ford County 3,313 Franklin County 503 Geary County 534 Gove County 127 Graham County 48 Grant County 363 Gray County 172 Greeley County 29 Greenwood County 70 Hamilton County 64 Harper County 141 Harvey County 512 Haskell County 158 Hodgeman County 32 Jackson County 298 Jefferson County 258 Jewell County 27 Johnson County 13,906 Kearny County 138 Kingman County 125 Kiowa County 53 Labette County 361 Lane County 21 Leavenworth County 2,561 Lincoln County 20 Linn County 111 Logan County 73 Lyon County 1,141 Marion County 145 McPherson County 331 Marshall County 68 Meade County 156 Miami County 509 Mitchell County 57 Montgomery County 653 Morris County 55 Morton County 35 Nemaha County 264 Neosho County 218 Ness County 132 Norton County 385 Osage County 157 Osborne County 24 Ottawa County 111 Pawnee County 415 Phillips County 173 Pottawatomie County 362 Pratt County 105 Rawlins County 96 Reno County 1,829 Republic County 75 Rice County 127 Riley County 1,637 Rooks County 140 Rush County 98 Russell County 145 Saline County 971 Scott County 160 Sedgwick County 11,185 Seward County 1,811 Shawnee County 3,376 Sheridan County 140 Sherman County 172 Smith County 19 Stafford County 73 Stanton County 88 Stevens County 193 Sumner County 259 Thomas County 249 Trego County 60 Wabaunsee County 83 Wallace County 30 Washington County 32 Wichita County 32 Wilson County 103 Woodson County 26 Wyandotte County 8,147

County list updated: Oct 21, 2020

