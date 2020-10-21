Coronavirus in Kansas: 80 more deaths, 1,148 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of Kansas deaths associated with COVID-19 is up 80 since Monday according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The total number of deaths in the state is at 952.
Kansas hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 are 3,506.
The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 1,448 since Monday. There have been 74,456 cases reported since the pandemic started.
Overall, 531,053 negative tests have been conducted.
The KDHE is monitoring 235 clusters. Some of the biggest clusters are at the Norton Correctional Facility with 181 cases, Hutchinson Correctional Facility with 161, and the Andbe Home in Norton with 74 cases. Ten deaths were reported at the nursing home. The governor will discuss the outbreak in Norton at her weekly press briefing.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. It does not track recoveries.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen County
|86
|Anderson County
|153
|Atchison County
|449
|Barber County
|40
|Barton County
|659
|Bourbon County
|265
|Brown County
|205
|Butler County
|1,356
|Chase County
|91
|Chautauqua County
|25
|Cherokee County
|637
|Cheyenne County
|108
|Clark County
|63
|Clay County
|70
|Cloud County
|106
|Coffey County
|151
|Comanche County
|18
|Cowley County
|510
|Crawford County
|1,381
|Decatur County
|80
|Dickinson County
|282
|Doniphan County
|186
|Douglas County
|2,632
|Edwards County
|61
|Elk County
|15
|Ellis County
|1,325
|Ellsworth County
|178
|Finney County
|2,454
|Ford County
|3,313
|Franklin County
|503
|Geary County
|534
|Gove County
|127
|Graham County
|48
|Grant County
|363
|Gray County
|172
|Greeley County
|29
|Greenwood County
|70
|Hamilton County
|64
|Harper County
|141
|Harvey County
|512
|Haskell County
|158
|Hodgeman County
|32
|Jackson County
|298
|Jefferson County
|258
|Jewell County
|27
|Johnson County
|13,906
|Kearny County
|138
|Kingman County
|125
|Kiowa County
|53
|Labette County
|361
|Lane County
|21
|Leavenworth County
|2,561
|Lincoln County
|20
|Linn County
|111
|Logan County
|73
|Lyon County
|1,141
|Marion County
|145
|McPherson County
|331
|Marshall County
|68
|Meade County
|156
|Miami County
|509
|Mitchell County
|57
|Montgomery County
|653
|Morris County
|55
|Morton County
|35
|Nemaha County
|264
|Neosho County
|218
|Ness County
|132
|Norton County
|385
|Osage County
|157
|Osborne County
|24
|Ottawa County
|111
|Pawnee County
|415
|Phillips County
|173
|Pottawatomie County
|362
|Pratt County
|105
|Rawlins County
|96
|Reno County
|1,829
|Republic County
|75
|Rice County
|127
|Riley County
|1,637
|Rooks County
|140
|Rush County
|98
|Russell County
|145
|Saline County
|971
|Scott County
|160
|Sedgwick County
|11,185
|Seward County
|1,811
|Shawnee County
|3,376
|Sheridan County
|140
|Sherman County
|172
|Smith County
|19
|Stafford County
|73
|Stanton County
|88
|Stevens County
|193
|Sumner County
|259
|Thomas County
|249
|Trego County
|60
|Wabaunsee County
|83
|Wallace County
|30
|Washington County
|32
|Wichita County
|32
|Wilson County
|103
|Woodson County
|26
|Wyandotte County
|8,147
County list updated: Oct 21, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
