Coronavirus in Kansas: 80 more deaths, 1,148 new cases

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of Kansas deaths associated with COVID-19 is up 80 since Monday according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The total number of deaths in the state is at 952.

Kansas hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 are 3,506.

The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 1,448 since Monday. There have been 74,456 cases reported since the pandemic started.

Overall, 531,053 negative tests have been conducted.

The KDHE is monitoring 235 clusters. Some of the biggest clusters are at the Norton Correctional Facility with 181 cases, Hutchinson Correctional Facility with 161, and the Andbe Home in Norton with 74 cases. Ten deaths were reported at the nursing home. The governor will discuss the outbreak in Norton at her weekly press briefing.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

CountyConfirmed
Allen County86
Anderson County153
Atchison County449
Barber County40
Barton County659
Bourbon County265
Brown County205
Butler County1,356
Chase County91
Chautauqua County25
Cherokee County637
Cheyenne County108
Clark County63
Clay County70
Cloud County106
Coffey County151
Comanche County18
Cowley County510
Crawford County1,381
Decatur County80
Dickinson County282
Doniphan County186
Douglas County2,632
Edwards County61
Elk County15
Ellis County1,325
Ellsworth County178
Finney County2,454
Ford County3,313
Franklin County503
Geary County534
Gove County127
Graham County48
Grant County363
Gray County172
Greeley County29
Greenwood County70
Hamilton County64
Harper County141
Harvey County512
Haskell County158
Hodgeman County32
Jackson County298
Jefferson County258
Jewell County27
Johnson County13,906
Kearny County138
Kingman County125
Kiowa County53
Labette County361
Lane County21
Leavenworth County2,561
Lincoln County20
Linn County111
Logan County73
Lyon County1,141
Marion County145
McPherson County331
Marshall County68
Meade County156
Miami County509
Mitchell County57
Montgomery County653
Morris County55
Morton County35
Nemaha County264
Neosho County218
Ness County132
Norton County385
Osage County157
Osborne County24
Ottawa County111
Pawnee County415
Phillips County173
Pottawatomie County362
Pratt County105
Rawlins County96
Reno County1,829
Republic County75
Rice County127
Riley County1,637
Rooks County140
Rush County98
Russell County145
Saline County971
Scott County160
Sedgwick County11,185
Seward County1,811
Shawnee County3,376
Sheridan County140
Sherman County172
Smith County19
Stafford County73
Stanton County88
Stevens County193
Sumner County259
Thomas County249
Trego County60
Wabaunsee County83
Wallace County30
Washington County32
Wichita County32
Wilson County103
Woodson County26
Wyandotte County8,147

County list updated: Oct 21, 2020
