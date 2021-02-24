Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 81 more deaths, 12% of Kansans vaccinated

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As of Wednesday morning, 12% of Kansans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That is 350,989 people, an increase of 11,799 since Monday.

The state also distributed 94,020 more doses of the vaccine to counties and other entities since Monday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the information along with the latest coronavirus case numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday over the noon hour.

The KDHE says Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 increased by 81, bringing the total to 4,724.

There have also been 86 new hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 in the past two days. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus is up 1,121 since Monday. It brings the total, since the pandemic began, to 292,836.

Also since Monday, 4,147 Kansans have tested negative for the virus.

Governor Laura Kelly will hold a news conference at 4:00 p.m. to discuss the latest COVID-19 issues in Kansas. KSN will livestream it on KSN.com.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,115200
Anderson807100
Atchison1,530300
Barber365100
Barton2,565500
Bourbon1,275200
Brown1,208200
Butler7,1731,000
Chase242
Chautauqua256
Cherokee2,350300
Cheyenne350
Clark237
Clay776100
Cloud964100
Coffey704200
Comanche157
Cowley3,790600
Crawford4,494700
Decatur258
Dickinson1,684300
Doniphan936200
Douglas8,2142,340
Edwards252
Elk172
Ellis3,664500
Ellsworth1,206100
Finney5,314800
Ford5,562700
Franklin2,428400
Geary3,008500
Gove376
Graham249
Grant924100
Gray551100
Greeley101
Greenwood546100
Hamilton199
Harper595100
Harvey3,390600
Haskell407100
Hodgeman196
Jackson1,329200
Jefferson1,608300
Jewell198
Johnson54,00214,040
Kearny559100
Kingman727100
Kiowa237
Labette2,597400
Lane124
Leavenworth6,7351,200
Lincoln254
Linn744200
Logan290
Lyon4,076600
Marion1,018200
Marshall1,065200
McPherson3,098500
Meade491100
Miami2,618500
Mitchell558100
Montgomery3,237600
Morris551100
Morton253
Nemaha1,468200
Neosho1,731300
Ness364
Norton1,200100
Osage1,184300
Osborne286
Ottawa548100
Pawnee1,132100
Phillips702100
Pottawatomie1,743400
Pratt802200
Rawlins289
Reno8,2781,000
Republic657100
Rice1,050200
Riley4,8561,200
Rooks629100
Rush424
Russell835100
Saline5,943900
Scott569100
Sedgwick53,42915,530
Seward3,772500
Shawnee16,2907,020
Sheridan426
Sherman606100
Smith264
Stafford333
Stanton182
Stevens546100
Sumner2,066400
Thomas1,063100
Trego400
Wabaunsee655100
Wallace171
Washington523100
Wichita214
Wilson935200
Woodson203
Wyandotte19,1102,340
Dundy, NE177 
Furnas, NE489 
Hitchcock, NE249 
Red Willow, NE1,178 
Beaver, OK436 
Harper, OK408 
Kay, OK5,054 
Texas, OK3,435 

County coronavirus cases updated: Feb 24, 2021
Weekly doses updated Feb 22, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories