Coronavirus in Kansas: 81 more deaths, 12% of Kansans vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As of Wednesday morning, 12% of Kansans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That is 350,989 people, an increase of 11,799 since Monday.

The state also distributed 94,020 more doses of the vaccine to counties and other entities since Monday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the information along with the latest coronavirus case numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday over the noon hour.

The KDHE says Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 increased by 81, bringing the total to 4,724.

There have also been 86 new hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 in the past two days. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus is up 1,121 since Monday. It brings the total, since the pandemic began, to 292,836.

Also since Monday, 4,147 Kansans have tested negative for the virus.

Governor Laura Kelly will hold a news conference at 4:00 p.m. to discuss the latest COVID-19 issues in Kansas. KSN will livestream it on KSN.com.