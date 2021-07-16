Coronavirus in Kansas: 82 more cases of delta variant, 38 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has updated its coronavirus data to show 82 more cases of the delta variant in Kansas, bringing the total to 792. The county-by-county data is in the charts below.

Since the last update, 1,121 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 2,759 have tested negative.

The KDHE has linked another Kansas death to COVID-19. It also says there have been 38 new hospitalizations since Wednesday.

The KDHE says 53.6% of eligible Kansans have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 47.3% of eligible Kansans have finished their vaccinations.

The state releases the coronavirus and vaccine updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. However, it does not track recoveries.