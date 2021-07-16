Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 82 more cases of delta variant, 38 new hospitalizations

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has updated its coronavirus data to show 82 more cases of the delta variant in Kansas, bringing the total to 792. The county-by-county data is in the charts below.

Since the last update, 1,121 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 2,759 have tested negative.

The KDHE has linked another Kansas death to COVID-19. It also says there have been 38 new hospitalizations since Wednesday.

The KDHE says 53.6% of eligible Kansans have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 47.3% of eligible Kansans have finished their vaccinations.

The state releases the coronavirus and vaccine updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. However, it does not track recoveries.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,29612
Anderson8653
Atchison1,5717
Barber376
Barton2,64210
Bourbon1,5218
Brown1,2521
Butler7,7177
Chase2821
Chautauqua286
Cherokee2,8246
Cheyenne371
Clark252
Clay828
Cloud1,006
Coffey7641
Comanche171
Cowley4,05517
Crawford5,12761
Decatur280
Dickinson1,8997
Doniphan1,09026
Douglas9,0748
Edwards267
Elk183
Ellis3,770
Ellsworth1,2314
Finney5,9051
Ford5,8158
Franklin2,6964
Geary3,81457
Gove3891
Graham266
Grant9551
Gray619
Greeley104
Greenwood5891
Hamilton211
Harper6251
Harvey3,7434
Haskell416
Hodgeman212
Jackson1,4335
Jefferson1,7913
Jewell215
Johnson61,138113
Kearny574
Kingman785
Kiowa236
Labette2,83911
Lane128
Leavenworth7,53814
Lincoln266
Linn8631
Logan304
Lyon4,3789
Marion1,123
Marshall1,165
McPherson3,3593
Meade513
Miami2,8943
Mitchell570
Montgomery3,5376
Morris6111
Morton273
Nemaha1,5487
Neosho1,88914
Ness372
Norton1,228
Osage1,2881
Osborne2942
Ottawa5642
Pawnee1,182
Phillips715
Pottawatomie2,06713
Pratt822
Rawlins333
Reno8,652
Republic673
Rice1,081
Riley6,49733
Rooks662
Rush434
Russell874
Saline6,4419
Scott607
Sedgwick58,654191
Seward3,883
Shawnee17,99427
Sheridan439
Sherman665
Smith279
Stafford350
Stanton187
Stevens562
Sumner2,2684
Thomas1,116
Trego409
Wabaunsee7212
Wallace180
Washington5591
Wichita218
Wilson1,0743
Woodson2281
Wyandotte21,48456
Dundy, NE664
Furnas, NE1,303
Hitchcock, NE1,621
Red Willow, NE3,900
Beaver, OK475
Harper, OK422 
Kay, OK5,366 
Texas, OK3,548 

Kansas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated: July 16, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated July 16, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

