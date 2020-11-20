Coronavirus in Kansas: 84 more deaths, 5,939 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another 5,939 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says it brings the state’s total to 134,533 positive cases since the pandemic began.

The KDHE says 84 more Kansan deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the past two days. The state death toll connected to the coronavirus is 1,410.

Since Wednesday, another 121 Kansans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many of the people who tested positive have recovered.

Since February, 629,360 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is an increase of 9,693 since Wednesday.