Coronavirus in Kansas: 84 more deaths, 5,939 new cases

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another 5,939 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says it brings the state’s total to 134,533 positive cases since the pandemic began.

The KDHE says 84 more Kansan deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the past two days. The state death toll connected to the coronavirus is 1,410.

Since Wednesday, another 121 Kansans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many of the people who tested positive have recovered.

Since February, 629,360 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is an increase of 9,693 since Wednesday.

CountyConfirmed
Allen County298
Anderson County343
Atchison County775
Barber County171
Barton County1,455
Bourbon County463
Brown County606
Butler County2,790
Chase County145
Chautauqua County63
Cherokee County1,023
Cheyenne County199
Clark County100
Clay County362
Cloud County498
Coffey County273
Comanche County41
Cowley County1,267
Crawford County2,103
Decatur County189
Dickinson County645
Doniphan County391
Douglas County4,004
Edwards County138
Elk County40
Ellis County2,129
Ellsworth County539
Finney County3,699
Ford County4,421
Franklin County942
Geary County773
Gove County272
Graham County125
Grant County600
Gray County353
Greeley County83
Greenwood County144
Hamilton County128
Harper County265
Harvey County1,553
Haskell County235
Hodgeman County124
Jackson County573
Jefferson County601
Jewell County51
Johnson County23,891
Kearny County304
Kingman County302
Kiowa County100
Labette County734
Lane County67
Leavenworth County3,408
Lincoln County52
Linn County248
Logan County207
Lyon County2,230
Marion County373
Marshall County362
McPherson County1,157
Meade County280
Miami County866
Mitchell County154
Montgomery County969
Morris County145
Morton County94
Nemaha County873
Neosho County592
Ness County231
Norton County1,009
Osage County425
Osborne County66
Ottawa County192
Pawnee County591
Phillips County356
Pottawatomie County613
Pratt County437
Rawlins County160
Reno County4,125
Republic County244
Rice County333
Riley County2,446
Rooks County279
Rush County181
Russell County433
Saline County1,940
Scott County302
Sedgwick County23,476
Seward County2,418
Shawnee County6,381
Sheridan County288
Sherman County392
Smith County108
Stafford County177
Stanton County132
Stevens County364
Sumner County658
Thomas County577
Trego County184
Wabaunsee County278
Wallace County133
Washington County264
Wichita County116
Wilson County233
Woodson County56
Wyandotte County10,535
Dundy County, NE51
Furnas County, NE210
Hitchcock County, NE82
Red Willow County, NE500
Beaver County, OK148
Harper County, OK128
Kay County, OK1,434
Texas County, OK2,156

County list updated: Nov 20, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

