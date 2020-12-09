Coronavirus in Kansas: 85 more deaths, 5,778 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of coronavirus cases in Kansas increased by 5,778 since Monday. The new total since the pandemic began is 179,803.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 85 more Kansans with COVID-19 have died. It brings the Kansas death toll to 1,941.
There have been 145 new hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 in the past two days in the state.
The KDHE releases these numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not include how many people have recovered from the coronavirus.
Since the pandemic began, 696,249 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is up 8,950 since Monday.
Governor Laura Kelly will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. today, Wednesday, December 9, to give an update regarding COVID-19 in Kansas. KSN will livestream her comments on KSN.com.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen County
|466
|Anderson County
|437
|Atchison County
|1,012
|Barber County
|227
|Barton County
|1,859
|Bourbon County
|695
|Brown County
|882
|Butler County
|4,033
|Chase County
|179
|Chautauqua County
|108
|Cherokee County
|1,338
|Cheyenne County
|229
|Clark County
|164
|Clay County
|465
|Cloud County
|716
|Coffey County
|369
|Comanche County
|105
|Cowley County
|1,927
|Crawford County
|2,756
|Decatur County
|216
|Dickinson County
|863
|Doniphan County
|571
|Douglas County
|5,168
|Edwards County
|187
|Elk County
|66
|Ellis County
|2,778
|Ellsworth County
|860
|Finney County
|4,459
|Ford County
|4,864
|Franklin County
|1,310
|Geary County
|1,301
|Gove County
|313
|Graham County
|184
|Grant County
|800
|Gray County
|432
|Greeley County
|89
|Greenwood County
|270
|Hamilton County
|168
|Harper County
|356
|Harvey County
|2,095
|Haskell County
|309
|Hodgeman County
|151
|Jackson County
|824
|Jefferson County
|871
|Jewell County
|103
|Johnson County
|31,155
|Kearny County
|437
|Kingman County
|457
|Kiowa County
|122
|Labette County
|1,154
|Lane County
|95
|Leavenworth County
|4,269
|Lincoln County
|129
|Linn County
|371
|Logan County
|254
|Lyon County
|2,967
|Marion County
|489
|Marshall County
|507
|McPherson County
|1,726
|Meade County
|341
|Miami County
|1,296
|Mitchell County
|281
|Montgomery County
|1,402
|Morris County
|257
|Morton County
|164
|Nemaha County
|1,196
|Neosho County
|834
|Ness County
|296
|Norton County
|1,093
|Osage County
|638
|Osborne County
|114
|Ottawa County
|304
|Pawnee County
|834
|Phillips County
|507
|Pottawatomie County
|776
|Pratt County
|578
|Rawlins County
|217
|Reno County
|5,931
|Republic County
|418
|Rice County
|573
|Riley County
|3,061
|Rooks County
|402
|Rush County
|298
|Russell County
|623
|Saline County
|3,082
|Scott County
|420
|Sedgwick County
|31,748
|Seward County
|2,966
|Shawnee County
|9,281
|Sheridan County
|337
|Sherman County
|499
|Smith County
|173
|Stafford County
|231
|Stanton County
|154
|Stevens County
|434
|Sumner County
|1,019
|Thomas County
|765
|Trego County
|255
|Wabaunsee County
|343
|Wallace County
|146
|Washington County
|352
|Wichita County
|169
|Wilson County
|424
|Woodson County
|86
|Wyandotte County
|12,778
|Dundy County, NE
|80
|Furnas County, NE
|308
|Hitchcock County, NE
|127
|Red Willow County, NE
|753
|Beaver County, OK
|244
|Harper County, OK
|285
|Kay County, OK
|2,189
|Texas County, OK
|2,582
County list updated: Dec 9, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health
