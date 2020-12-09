Coronavirus in Kansas: 85 more deaths, 5,778 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of coronavirus cases in Kansas increased by 5,778 since Monday. The new total since the pandemic began is 179,803.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 85 more Kansans with COVID-19 have died. It brings the Kansas death toll to 1,941.

There have been 145 new hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 in the past two days in the state.

The KDHE releases these numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not include how many people have recovered from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic began, 696,249 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is up 8,950 since Monday.

Governor Laura Kelly will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. today, Wednesday, December 9, to give an update regarding COVID-19 in Kansas. KSN will livestream her comments on KSN.com.