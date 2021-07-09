Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 851 new cases, 92 more of delta variant

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another 851 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since the last update from state health officials on Wednesday. That is the biggest two-day jump in positive tests since late March.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also reports as many as 10 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. We will provide the exact number as soon as it is available. There have also been 31 new hospitalizations due to COVID. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The KDHE says another 92 Kansans have tested positive for the COVID-19 delta variant since Wednesday. It brings the total number of delta variant cases in Kansas to 516. (The charts below include individual county numbers.)

As part of the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the KDHE shares the latest vaccination data. It says 3,147 more Kansans got their first dose of vaccine since Wednesday, while 4,090 Kansans got their final dose.

In all, the KDHE says 39.4% of Kansans have completed getting their COVID-19 vaccinations.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,2735
Anderson8613
Atchison1,5477
Barber375
Barton2,6167
Bourbon1,4702
Brown1,248
Butler7,6724
Chase2801
Chautauqua280
Cherokee2,7294
Cheyenne371
Clark250
Clay820
Cloud1,004
Coffey7561
Comanche172
Cowley4,02211
Crawford4,98832
Decatur277
Dickinson1,8535
Doniphan1,07421
Douglas9,0345
Edwards268
Elk181
Ellis3,773
Ellsworth1,2302
Finney5,8871
Ford5,8054
Franklin2,6362
Geary3,74340
Gove3891
Graham265
Grant951
Gray616
Greeley104
Greenwood5811
Hamilton211
Harper6251
Harvey3,7232
Haskell416
Hodgeman212
Jackson1,4232
Jefferson1,7801
Jewell215
Johnson60,46777
Kearny573
Kingman780
Kiowa236
Labette2,7993
Lane128
Leavenworth7,4208
Lincoln266
Linn8471
Logan304
Lyon4,3392
Marion1,121
Marshall1,144
McPherson3,3502
Meade513
Miami2,8532
Mitchell569
Montgomery3,493
Morris5981
Morton271
Nemaha1,5443
Neosho1,8546
Ness372
Norton1,226
Osage1,273
Osborne2941
Ottawa562
Pawnee1,181
Phillips711
Pottawatomie2,02210
Pratt817
Rawlins332
Reno8,616
Republic671
Rice1,076
Riley6,39523
Rooks662
Rush434
Russell865
Saline6,4005
Scott605
Sedgwick58,294140
Seward3,881
Shawnee17,84219
Sheridan437
Sherman662
Smith279
Stafford344
Stanton188
Stevens560
Sumner2,2573
Thomas1,111
Trego407
Wabaunsee705
Wallace180
Washington558
Wichita218
Wilson1,0591
Woodson2251
Wyandotte21,24043
Beaver, OK475 
Harper, OK422 
Kay, OK5,357 
Texas, OK3,544 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated: July 9, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated July 9, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

