Coronavirus in Kansas: 851 new cases, 92 more of delta variant

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another 851 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since the last update from state health officials on Wednesday. That is the biggest two-day jump in positive tests since late March.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also reports as many as 10 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. We will provide the exact number as soon as it is available. There have also been 31 new hospitalizations due to COVID. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The KDHE says another 92 Kansans have tested positive for the COVID-19 delta variant since Wednesday. It brings the total number of delta variant cases in Kansas to 516. (The charts below include individual county numbers.)

As part of the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the KDHE shares the latest vaccination data. It says 3,147 more Kansans got their first dose of vaccine since Wednesday, while 4,090 Kansans got their final dose.

In all, the KDHE says 39.4% of Kansans have completed getting their COVID-19 vaccinations.