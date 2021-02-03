Coronavirus in Kansas: 86 more deaths, 13,340 more people vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine is now 198,350, which is 6.8% of the state’s population. That is up 13,340 since Monday.

The number of Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 increased by 86 over the past two days. The state’s coronavirus death toll is now 3,895.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also continues to track how many people have tested positive for the virus. As of Wednesday morning, there have been 2,247 new positive cases, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 278,915.

Also since Monday, there have been 89 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in Kansas. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since the pandemic began, the state has recorded 907,934 negative tests. That is an increase of 6,985 over Monday.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Governor Laura Kelly will provide a live update on the coronavirus and vaccine distribution at 4 p.m. today. KSN will livestream her news conference on KSN.com.

The charts below have been updated with information as of Feb. 3.