Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Coronavirus in Kansas: 88 more deaths, cases top 200,000

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state is reporting deaths linked to COVID-19 have increased by 88 in the past two days. It brings the Kansas death toll linked to the coronavirus to 2,341.

Since Wednesday, another 5,857 Kansans have tested positive for the virus. The total since the pandemic began is now 200,426 for the state.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also says there have been 125 more hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the past two days.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered.

Since the pandemic began, 730,380 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is up 6,684 in the past two days.

CountyConfirmed
Allen County542
Anderson County469
Atchison County1,144
Barber County253
Barton County2,037
Bourbon County799
Brown County955
Butler County4,646
Chase County192
Chautauqua County127
Cherokee County1,509
Cheyenne County253
Clark County180
Clay County533
Cloud County798
Coffey County449
Comanche County128
Cowley County2,202
Crawford County3,048
Decatur County228
Dickinson County1,042
Doniphan County632
Douglas County5,601
Edwards County202
Elk County87
Ellis County3,066
Ellsworth County983
Finney County4,667
Ford County4,989
Franklin County1,486
Geary County1,528
Gove County325
Graham County196
Grant County843
Gray County461
Greeley County90
Greenwood County340
Hamilton County177
Harper County385
Harvey County2,316
Haskell County345
Hodgeman County157
Jackson County962
Jefferson County1,017
Jewell County129
Johnson County35,086
Kearny County465
Kingman County519
Kiowa County133
Labette County1,501
Lane County100
Leavenworth County4,698
Lincoln County172
Linn County438
Logan County265
Lyon County3,168
Marion County590
Marshall County592
McPherson County2,054
Meade County365
Miami County1,514
Mitchell County337
Montgomery County1,782
Morris County311
Morton County181
Nemaha County1,285
Neosho County997
Ness County302
Norton County1,132
Osage County729
Osborne County135
Ottawa County371
Pawnee County888
Phillips County549
Pottawatomie County908
Pratt County638
Rawlins County243
Reno County6,538
Republic County490
Rice County685
Riley County3,342
Rooks County435
Rush County323
Russell County679
Saline County3,718
Scott County473
Sedgwick County35,106
Seward County3,238
Shawnee County10,393
Sheridan County360
Sherman County527
Smith County189
Stafford County255
Stanton County157
Stevens County447
Sumner County1,176
Thomas County825
Trego County275
Wabaunsee County369
Wallace County156
Washington County388
Wichita County178
Wilson County537
Woodson County96
Wyandotte County14,105
Dundy County, NE89
Furnas County, NE338
Hitchcock County, NE157
Red Willow County, NE855
Beaver County, OK281
Harper County, OK322
Kay County, OK2,635
Texas County, OK2,777

County list updated: Dec 18, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories