Coronavirus in Kansas: 88 more deaths, cases top 200,000

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state is reporting deaths linked to COVID-19 have increased by 88 in the past two days. It brings the Kansas death toll linked to the coronavirus to 2,341.
Since Wednesday, another 5,857 Kansans have tested positive for the virus. The total since the pandemic began is now 200,426 for the state.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also says there have been 125 more hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the past two days.
The KDHE releases the coronavirus updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered.
Since the pandemic began, 730,380 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is up 6,684 in the past two days.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen County
|542
|Anderson County
|469
|Atchison County
|1,144
|Barber County
|253
|Barton County
|2,037
|Bourbon County
|799
|Brown County
|955
|Butler County
|4,646
|Chase County
|192
|Chautauqua County
|127
|Cherokee County
|1,509
|Cheyenne County
|253
|Clark County
|180
|Clay County
|533
|Cloud County
|798
|Coffey County
|449
|Comanche County
|128
|Cowley County
|2,202
|Crawford County
|3,048
|Decatur County
|228
|Dickinson County
|1,042
|Doniphan County
|632
|Douglas County
|5,601
|Edwards County
|202
|Elk County
|87
|Ellis County
|3,066
|Ellsworth County
|983
|Finney County
|4,667
|Ford County
|4,989
|Franklin County
|1,486
|Geary County
|1,528
|Gove County
|325
|Graham County
|196
|Grant County
|843
|Gray County
|461
|Greeley County
|90
|Greenwood County
|340
|Hamilton County
|177
|Harper County
|385
|Harvey County
|2,316
|Haskell County
|345
|Hodgeman County
|157
|Jackson County
|962
|Jefferson County
|1,017
|Jewell County
|129
|Johnson County
|35,086
|Kearny County
|465
|Kingman County
|519
|Kiowa County
|133
|Labette County
|1,501
|Lane County
|100
|Leavenworth County
|4,698
|Lincoln County
|172
|Linn County
|438
|Logan County
|265
|Lyon County
|3,168
|Marion County
|590
|Marshall County
|592
|McPherson County
|2,054
|Meade County
|365
|Miami County
|1,514
|Mitchell County
|337
|Montgomery County
|1,782
|Morris County
|311
|Morton County
|181
|Nemaha County
|1,285
|Neosho County
|997
|Ness County
|302
|Norton County
|1,132
|Osage County
|729
|Osborne County
|135
|Ottawa County
|371
|Pawnee County
|888
|Phillips County
|549
|Pottawatomie County
|908
|Pratt County
|638
|Rawlins County
|243
|Reno County
|6,538
|Republic County
|490
|Rice County
|685
|Riley County
|3,342
|Rooks County
|435
|Rush County
|323
|Russell County
|679
|Saline County
|3,718
|Scott County
|473
|Sedgwick County
|35,106
|Seward County
|3,238
|Shawnee County
|10,393
|Sheridan County
|360
|Sherman County
|527
|Smith County
|189
|Stafford County
|255
|Stanton County
|157
|Stevens County
|447
|Sumner County
|1,176
|Thomas County
|825
|Trego County
|275
|Wabaunsee County
|369
|Wallace County
|156
|Washington County
|388
|Wichita County
|178
|Wilson County
|537
|Woodson County
|96
|Wyandotte County
|14,105
|Dundy County, NE
|89
|Furnas County, NE
|338
|Hitchcock County, NE
|157
|Red Willow County, NE
|855
|Beaver County, OK
|281
|Harper County, OK
|322
|Kay County, OK
|2,635
|Texas County, OK
|2,777
County list updated: Dec 18, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health
