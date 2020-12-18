Coronavirus in Kansas: 88 more deaths, cases top 200,000

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state is reporting deaths linked to COVID-19 have increased by 88 in the past two days. It brings the Kansas death toll linked to the coronavirus to 2,341.

Since Wednesday, another 5,857 Kansans have tested positive for the virus. The total since the pandemic began is now 200,426 for the state.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also says there have been 125 more hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the past two days.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered.

Since the pandemic began, 730,380 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is up 6,684 in the past two days.