Coronavirus in Kansas: 9 more deaths, 38 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state reports more deaths and hospitalizations linked to COVID-19, but it also shows thousands more Kansans are getting vaccinated.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, nine more Kansas deaths have been connected to COVID-19 since Monday. It brings the state’s death toll to 5,076.

Another 38 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past two days. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

It says 277 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday, while 2,085 have tested negative.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus and vaccine updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday over the noon hour.

It says 1.221 million Kansas have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s 41.9% of the state’s population. In all, 1.026 million Kansans have finished getting COVID-19 vaccinations. That’s 35.2% of the state’s population.