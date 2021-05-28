Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 9 more deaths, 38 new hospitalizations

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state reports more deaths and hospitalizations linked to COVID-19, but it also shows thousands more Kansans are getting vaccinated.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, nine more Kansas deaths have been connected to COVID-19 since Monday. It brings the state’s death toll to 5,076.

Another 38 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past two days. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

It says 277 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday, while 2,085 have tested negative.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus and vaccine updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday over the noon hour.

It says 1.221 million Kansas have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s 41.9% of the state’s population. In all, 1.026 million Kansans have finished getting COVID-19 vaccinations. That’s 35.2% of the state’s population.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,245
Anderson842
Atchison1,634204
Barber37416
Barton2,6231,278
Bourbon1,427
Brown1,241
Butler7,592
Chase274
Chautauqua267
Cherokee2,494
Cheyenne36830
Clark252
Clay80348
Cloud986
Coffey74148
Comanche1696
Cowley3,998
Crawford4,752120
Decatur268
Dickinson1,77824
Doniphan1,015100
Douglas8,92598
Edwards267
Elk180
Ellis3,75212
Ellsworth1,22030
Finney5,598110
Ford5,768
Franklin2,578
Geary3,44918
Gove386
Graham265
Grant94692
Gray56612
Greeley104
Greenwood567
Hamilton21080
Harper61736
Harvey3,678
Haskell4196
Hodgeman2136
Jackson1,41124
Jefferson1,742
Jewell2136
Johnson59,1441,152
Kearny573
Kingman772
Kiowa23882
Labette2,75196
Lane128
Leavenworth7,255160
Lincoln26512
Linn822
Logan289
Lyon4,299110
Marion1,113100
Marshall1,12460
McPherson3,297120
Meade51712
Miami2,77312
Mitchell564
Montgomery3,472
Morris59024
Morton26712
Nemaha1,51652
Neosho1,805
Ness37212
Norton1,20612
Osage1,258
Osborne2906
Ottawa552
Pawnee1,17224
Phillips71424
Pottawatomie1,91946
Pratt81524
Rawlins32454
Reno8,552150
Republic669
Rice1,078
Riley6,131
Rooks65624
Rush433
Russell8596
Saline6,29328
Scott600
Sedgwick57,272124
Seward3,873
Shawnee17,56944
Sheridan43630
Sherman65336
Smith27112
Stafford34416
Stanton18542
Stevens55912
Sumner2,188
Thomas1,099124
Trego40724
Wabaunsee685
Wallace179
Washington536
Wichita217
Wilson1,01824
Woodson219
Wyandotte20,60330
Dundy, NE185 
Furnas, NE508 
Hitchcock, NE255 
Red Willow, NE1,211 
Beaver, OK475 
Harper, OK420 
Kay, OK5,328 
Texas, OK3,531 

Kansas County coronavirus cases updated: May 28, 2021
Weekly doses updated May 24, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

