Coronavirus in Kansas: 9 more deaths, 54 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state reports more deaths and hospitalizations linked to COVID-19, but it also shows thousands more Kansans are getting vaccinated.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, nine more Kansas deaths have been connected to COVID-19 since Monday. It brings the state’s death toll to 5,067.

Another 54 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past two days. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

It says 446 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday, while 3,323 have tested negative.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus and vaccine updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday over the noon hour.

It says 7,585 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 5,797 got their final dose since the Monday update.

In all, 1.02 million Kansans have finished getting COVID-19 vaccinations. That’s 34.9% of the state’s population.