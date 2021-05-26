Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 9 more deaths, 54 new hospitalizations

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state reports more deaths and hospitalizations linked to COVID-19, but it also shows thousands more Kansans are getting vaccinated.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, nine more Kansas deaths have been connected to COVID-19 since Monday. It brings the state’s death toll to 5,067.

Another 54 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past two days. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

It says 446 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday, while 3,323 have tested negative.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus and vaccine updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday over the noon hour.

It says 7,585 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 5,797 got their final dose since the Monday update.

In all, 1.02 million Kansans have finished getting COVID-19 vaccinations. That’s 34.9% of the state’s population.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,246
Anderson842
Atchison1,633204
Barber37416
Barton2,6221,278
Bourbon1,426
Brown1,241
Butler7,589
Chase274
Chautauqua267
Cherokee2,491
Cheyenne36830
Clark252
Clay80348
Cloud986
Coffey74048
Comanche1696
Cowley3,998
Crawford4,751120
Decatur267
Dickinson1,77624
Doniphan1,012100
Douglas8,92598
Edwards267
Elk179
Ellis3,75112
Ellsworth1,22030
Finney5,532110
Ford5,767
Franklin2,576
Geary3,44218
Gove386
Graham265
Grant94692
Gray56612
Greeley104
Greenwood564
Hamilton20980
Harper61736
Harvey3,675
Haskell4196
Hodgeman2136
Jackson1,41124
Jefferson1,741
Jewell2116
Johnson59,0951,152
Kearny573
Kingman771
Kiowa23882
Labette2,75196
Lane128
Leavenworth7,252160
Lincoln26512
Linn822
Logan289
Lyon4,293110
Marion1,113100
Marshall1,12060
McPherson3,296120
Meade51712
Miami2,77312
Mitchell564
Montgomery3,470
Morris59024
Morton26712
Nemaha1,51652
Neosho1,805
Ness37212
Norton1,20612
Osage1,258
Osborne2906
Ottawa552
Pawnee1,17224
Phillips71424
Pottawatomie1,90946
Pratt81524
Rawlins32454
Reno8,553150
Republic665
Rice1,077
Riley6,105
Rooks65624
Rush433
Russell8596
Saline6,29128
Scott600
Sedgwick57,226124
Seward3,872
Shawnee17,56744
Sheridan43630
Sherman65236
Smith27112
Stafford34316
Stanton18542
Stevens55812
Sumner2,187
Thomas1,099124
Trego40724
Wabaunsee685
Wallace179
Washington536
Wichita217
Wilson1,01824
Woodson218
Wyandotte20,59130
Dundy, NE185 
Furnas, NE508 
Hitchcock, NE255 
Red Willow, NE1,211 
Beaver, OK475 
Harper, OK420 
Kay, OK5,328 
Texas, OK3,531 

County coronavirus cases updated: May 26, 2021
Weekly doses updated May 24, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

