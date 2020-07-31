Coronavirus in Kansas: 9 more deaths, 942 more cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has increased by 942 since Wednesday, to 27,812. That number represents all the people who have tested positive in Kansas since the pandemic began.

The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Kansas has increased by 9, to 358.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not include how many Kansans have recovered since the pandemic began.

The KDHE says 1,751 Kansans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic began. That number is 51 more than Wednesday.

The number of Kansans who have tested negative for the coronavirus since the pandemic began is 264,695, an increase of 6,616 in the past two days.

County Confirmed Allen 14 Anderson 27 Atchison 59 Barber 4 Barton 92 Bourbon 57 Brown 36 Butler 215 Chase 6 Chautauqua 5 Cherokee 70 Cheyenne 2 Clark 44 Clay 18 Cloud 29 Coffey 67 Comanche 3 Cowley 151 Crawford 380 Decatur 5 Dickinson 37 Doniphan 42 Douglas 663 Edwards 10 Elk 1 Ellis 130 Ellsworth 18 Finney 1,646 Ford 2,106 Franklin 150 Geary 179 Gove 3 Graham 17 Grant 80 Gray 64 Greeley 3 Greenwood 15 Hamilton 41 Harper 8 Harvey 165 Haskell 39 Hodgeman 11 Jackson 143 Jefferson 61 Jewell 9 Johnson 4,995 Kearny 54 Kingman 9 Kiowa 6 Labette 109 Lane 5 Leavenworth 1,422 Lincoln 6 Linn 33 Logan 2 Lyon 636 Marion 51 Marshall 9 McPherson 139 Meade 44 Miami 122 Mitchell 27 Montgomery 140 Morris 9 Morton 9 Nemaha 46 Neosho 51 Ness 5 Norton 22 Osage 37 Osborne 4 Ottawa 30 Pawnee 7 Phillips 43 Pottawatomie 108 Pratt 33 Reno 229 Republic 27 Rice 26 Riley 418 Rooks 16 Rush 6 Russell 11 Saline 327 Scott 26 Sedgwick 4,196 Seward 1,119 Shawnee 1,398 Sheridan 7 Sherman 14 Smith 3 Stafford 3 Stanton 23 Stevens 43 Sumner 97 Thomas 29 Trego 5 Wabaunsee 39 Washington 2 Wichita 3 Wilson 10 Woodson 10 Wyandotte 4,587 Dundy County, NE 1 Furnas County, NE 15 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 14 Beaver County, OK 36 Harper County, OK 5 Kay County, OK 207 Texas County, OK 1,031

County list updated: July 31, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

LATEST STORIES: