Coronavirus in Kansas: 9 more deaths, 942 more cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has increased by 942 since Wednesday, to 27,812. That number represents all the people who have tested positive in Kansas since the pandemic began.
The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Kansas has increased by 9, to 358.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not include how many Kansans have recovered since the pandemic began.
The KDHE says 1,751 Kansans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic began. That number is 51 more than Wednesday.
The number of Kansans who have tested negative for the coronavirus since the pandemic began is 264,695, an increase of 6,616 in the past two days.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|14
|Anderson
|27
|Atchison
|59
|Barber
|4
|Barton
|92
|Bourbon
|57
|Brown
|36
|Butler
|215
|Chase
|6
|Chautauqua
|5
|Cherokee
|70
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|44
|Clay
|18
|Cloud
|29
|Coffey
|67
|Comanche
|3
|Cowley
|151
|Crawford
|380
|Decatur
|5
|Dickinson
|37
|Doniphan
|42
|Douglas
|663
|Edwards
|10
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|130
|Ellsworth
|18
|Finney
|1,646
|Ford
|2,106
|Franklin
|150
|Geary
|179
|Gove
|3
|Graham
|17
|Grant
|80
|Gray
|64
|Greeley
|3
|Greenwood
|15
|Hamilton
|41
|Harper
|8
|Harvey
|165
|Haskell
|39
|Hodgeman
|11
|Jackson
|143
|Jefferson
|61
|Jewell
|9
|Johnson
|4,995
|Kearny
|54
|Kingman
|9
|Kiowa
|6
|Labette
|109
|Lane
|5
|Leavenworth
|1,422
|Lincoln
|6
|Linn
|33
|Logan
|2
|Lyon
|636
|Marion
|51
|Marshall
|9
|McPherson
|139
|Meade
|44
|Miami
|122
|Mitchell
|27
|Montgomery
|140
|Morris
|9
|Morton
|9
|Nemaha
|46
|Neosho
|51
|Ness
|5
|Norton
|22
|Osage
|37
|Osborne
|4
|Ottawa
|30
|Pawnee
|7
|Phillips
|43
|Pottawatomie
|108
|Pratt
|33
|Reno
|229
|Republic
|27
|Rice
|26
|Riley
|418
|Rooks
|16
|Rush
|6
|Russell
|11
|Saline
|327
|Scott
|26
|Sedgwick
|4,196
|Seward
|1,119
|Shawnee
|1,398
|Sheridan
|7
|Sherman
|14
|Smith
|3
|Stafford
|3
|Stanton
|23
|Stevens
|43
|Sumner
|97
|Thomas
|29
|Trego
|5
|Wabaunsee
|39
|Washington
|2
|Wichita
|3
|Wilson
|10
|Woodson
|10
|Wyandotte
|4,587
|Dundy County, NE
|1
|Furnas County, NE
|15
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|14
|Beaver County, OK
|36
|Harper County, OK
|5
|Kay County, OK
|207
|Texas County, OK
|1,031
County list updated: July 31, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
